Evening Rotary receives donation for Smiles for Veterans program

Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in ClermontDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
You Don't Need to Drive an Hour to the Beach, Just Drop by Island H2O to Cool OffDebbie CentenoKissimmee, FL
MCPS to provide free breakfast, lunch to all students at 52 school locations
Marion County Public Schools has announced that its Food and Nutrition Department will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students at 52 school campuses for the 2022-2023 school year, regardless of family income. This program is provided in partnership with the Community Eligibility Provision initiative and is funded by...
Patriotic concert to raise money for transition home for female veterans
Continuing its mission to raise money for Ashley’s House, a transition home for female veterans, Villagers for Veterans will hold a musical titled, “For the Love of Country,” starring Grammy-balloted independent country recording artist Luanne Hunt. The concert will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at...
Churches resume programs for caregivers, those with dementia
After more than two years of cancellations and modifications because of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Covenant United Methodist Church is relaunching its weekly programs for those dealing with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia as well as as their caregivers. The weekly Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group and Alzheimer's Respite...
God bless the Morse family
I recently overheard an individual grumbling about the Morse family and their success with The Villages. I have known the Morse family since I lived up north. I watched them struggle when they worked, VERY HARD, as a family and a team, with much adversity, and didn’t have any immediate wealth to help. They never gave up. The more issues that arose, the harder they ALL worked, kids too, even after school. The survivors of the Morse family, ALL have this same work ethic that they were taught. They have gone through rough times in Florida as well and keep going. They have worked hard and have earned and deserve everything that They are in charge of.
Clermont Farmer shares produce and sustainability with his community
CLERMONT, Fla.—A Clermont farmer is opening up his 7 acre farm once a month to the community. There, people can get hands-on learning with sustainable farming. Clermont farmer Banks Helfrich sharing his knowledge of sustainable farming with the community. His goal is for more people in the area to...
Visually impaired residents concerned about safety while walking in The Villages
Neighbors in the Village of Tamarind Grove, such as Julie Solomon, have expressed concern over a blind person walking on the street with just a white cane. Cars do not observe the 15 mile per hour speed limit. “While it is true that the blind cannot see, they are invisible...
Inverness' new fire chief settles into the job, fulfilling a life's dream
For Robert “Bobby” Bessler the dream of becoming a firefighter had nontraditional beginnings that stemmed from a job in a lumberyard and a retired firefighter from Fort Lauderdale. Bessler never would have set foot into a fire station, let alone become Inverness’ new fire chief or a battalion...
Lady Lake commissioners add pay raise for themselves to budget
Lady Lake Commissioners are seeking a pay raise for the upcoming fiscal year. At the urging of its newest member, Ed Freeman, the commission agreed to a $35 per month raise to each commissioner’s monthly stipend, which is a 5 percent increase over the current $700 per month. The move came at a budget workshop meeting last week at Lady Lake Town Hall.
Ocala Fire Rescue seeking vendor to provide work uniforms
The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for a vendor to provide work uniforms for Ocala Fire Rescue employees. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Thursday, August 11 at 2 p.m. According to the scope of...
Town of Lady Lake honored for excellence in financial reporting
The Town of Lady Lake has again been honored for excellence in financial reporting. Lady Lake’s Finance Director Pam Winegardner accepted the award from the Government Finance Officers Association during a special meeting Monday night of the town commission. The town’s finance department has earned the award of excellence...
City of Ocala to host public meetings on proposed golf cart map expansion
The City of Ocala will host two public meetings later this month that will discuss the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. Two meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
Harold Schwartz deserves the credit not the Morse family
Don’t know where Mr. Gallop gets his information, but have to disagree that the Morses had to struggle. Mr. Schwartz started The Villages and had made the monies to pass on to them. Give me a break Mr. Gallop but, the Morses don’t know the meaning of struggle. They have done nothing but destroy what Harold Schwartz set out to do and that was to have a friendly hometown where neighbors and new neighbors helped each other out. Instead, you have trolls and neighbors complaining about little white crosses and anything else they can find fault with.
Roseate Spoonbill Posing Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
A Roseate spoonbill posed for a photo behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Raymond J. Ashton
Raymond J. Ashton 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 30, 2022. Ray was born in Rochester, NY on April 30, 1937. He graduated from The University of Rochester with his mechanical engineering degree and worked at Xerox for 33 years. Raymond is preceded in death by his...
AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
Katherine Brooks
Katherine “Sissy” Brooks, 86 of Lady Lake, Florida went home to be with her savior, Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on March 14, 1936, the daughter of the late Clarence “Brookie” Brookshier and Mildred Metcalf Brookshier. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years James Wilford Brooks, a daughter Jamie Wraye Brooks, and a brother Clarence “Renny” Brookshier. She was a Rubatex employee for 36 years and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Florida pain management clinic ordered closed
FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
Dog brought to Spanish Springs Town Square
My husband and I went to Spanish Springs Town Square recently to see Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop. As excellent as they were I was unable to enjoy the performance due to watching a dog that was brought to the square. He was perfectly well behaved, a beautiful brown dog of a breed. Very large, similar to a Weimaraner but brown not grey. His owner made me livid. When the dog arrived he seemed happy, smiling and wagging his tail. But, that dog didn’t belong there in this weather. After 30 minutes he was panting constantly. You could see he was unhappy. The tail no longer wagging. Although the owner provided him with water, often it didn’t make the dog comfortable. He was miserable in the heat, his feet on the scorching pavement, in the sunniest area in the square. I felt so sad for that dog. I love dogs, especially the large ones. I have a 70 lb. Boxer/Amstaff mix. We love to bring her to the square, too. But not in this kind of heat and not with an extremely loud band. She loves to accompany us but we leave her home in air conditioned comfort this time of year.
‘Shame on them:’ Lake supervisor of elections calls out ‘lies’ emailed to voters
TAVARES, Fla. – Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays held a news conference Tuesday to address “confusion” for some voters allegedly caused by emails sent from the Republican Party of Lake County and an organization called Florida4America.org. According to a news release, Hays said the Republican...
