Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.

PERRIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO