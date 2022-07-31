www.tncontentexchange.com
Brook, Doris E. 1948-2022 Highland, Kan.
HIGHLAND, Kan. - Doris Ellen Brook was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Horton, Kansas, to LeRoy and Ruth Brook, the youngest of 10 children born to this marriage. She passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 28, 2022. Doris grew up in Horton and the surrounding area, graduating from Horton High School in 1966.
Loe, Post 11 win state tournament, head to Alabama
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville senior Cooper Loe turned in the best season of his high school career as a junior and has continued to work on his game this summer. Loe joined the Post 11 American Legion team in St. Joseph — teaming with some of northwest Missouri’s top players. Post 11 also includes players from Mid-Buchanan, Central, West Platte, East Buchanan, Lathrop, Benton and Plattsburg.
Grable, Annabelle F. 1940-2022 Stewartsville, Mo.
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Annabelle Frances Grable, 82, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away at home on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born Feb. 12, 1940, to Adolph and Lucille (Delaney) Fisher. She graduated from Sacred Heart Convent in 1958. On Feb. 7, 1959, Annabelle married Albert Grable. She was employed with Quaker Oats for 25 years, retiring in 2000.
Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident
A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
Study to look at 2.2-mile overhaul of South Avenue
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a study of South Avenue designed to pave the way to a comprehensive overhaul of the more than 2-mile corridor that will improve roadway conditions, potentially widen lanes and make it safer for pedestrians. During Monday’s regular meeting, the...
Missouri man injured after truck overturns
HOLT COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Mack truck driven by Dane E. Hawk, 54, Maitland, was westbound on MO 113 four miles south of Maitland. The truck traveled off the north side...
Hearings set for man charged in Sunday standoff
A bond hearing and preliminary hearing have been set for a Savannah, Missouri, man charged with unlawful use of a weapon and firing at a person, vehicle or building during a Sunday standoff with law enforcement. The bond hearing for Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, has been set for 8:30 a.m....
Rock Port man injured in weekend wreck
(Rock Port) -- A Rock Port man was taken to the hospital following a wreck early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 1:30 a.m. on Burke Road just east of Rock Port. The patrol says 21-year-old Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound. Authorities say the vehicle came to a sharp curve, crossed the center line, traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued westbound, crossed a field and collided with an embankment.
Stewartsville Man Arrested Following Tuesday Night Accident
OSBORN, MO – A Stewartsville man was arrested following a one-vehicle accident near Osborn Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year old Bradley Garber was westbound on US 36, 1 mile north of Osborn when his vehicle went off the south side of the roadway where it overturned and came to rest on its top.
2 hospitalized after car overturns in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Sunday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Matrix driven by Jacob T. Lewis, 25, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on Interstate 35 five miles north of Winston. The driver lost control of...
Gentry County Route to Close Wednesday and Thursday
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – Missouri Department of Transportation crews plan to close Gentry County Route FF from Route C to 600th Road tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, for pavement repair. During the closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route.
Grundy County authorities report two arrests
A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Local animal rescue offering $1,000 reward after owner left dog by river
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) M'Shoogy's Animal Rescue in Savannah brought in a dog for treatment last week after an owner abandoned him by the Platte River. "He has heartworms, he was loaded with fleas and ticks, and couldn't walk a week ago, now he's walking really good. We're treating him we're treating the heartworms we're needing a special needs home for this guy," Gary Silverglat at M'Shoogy's said.
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
Accident North of Winston Leaves Two With Injuries
WINSTON, MO – An accident north of Winston on Sunday left two Kanas City residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year old Jacob Lewis was operating a vehicle northbound in I-35 five miles north of Winston when he travelled off the inside shoulder, lost control and overturned. The vehicle then travelled into the southbound lanes where it came to rest on its top.
St. Joe Man Arrested On Warrants Thursday
A St. Joseph man was arrested on a pair of outstanding warrants, including on that was a felony. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 55-year-old St. Joseph resident Edward L. Downey at 1 P.M. Thursday in Buchanan County on a felony warrant for a probation violation and a Platte County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on a fraud charge.
Lathrop Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge
A Lathrop man faces a felony drug charge in Grundy County Court. Court documents say David Lee Miller faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday. The court set Miller’s bond...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests on Wednesday. Police arrested 37-year-old Jennifer Lyn Ham of Lorimor at 705 South Maple Street for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Police transported Ham to the Adams County Jail and held her on no bond. Creston Police arrested 30-year-old Richie Rodriquez of Creston at...
Kidder Man Due in Court This Week on Murder Charge & Four Other Felonies
A Kidder man will make an initial appearance in Caldwell County Court this week on five felony charges, including a murder charge. Court documents say Donald Vincent Bates Jr. faces felony charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree property damage.
