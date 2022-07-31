ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros manager Dusty Baker is confounded by Barry Bonds’ exclusion from Hall of Fame

By Jasper Jones
thecomeback.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thecomeback.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
thecomeback.com

Noah Syndergaard has hilarious reaction to getting traded to Phillies

Noah Syndergaard has been dealt back to the NL East, this time he will be playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, getting traded just before the MLB trade deadline Tuesday. The right-handed ace — who played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2022 before getting traded — is expected to play a huge role in rotation for the Phillies as they look to stay in the National League Wild Card mix, currently holding onto the third and final spot. In the meantime, Syndergaard issued an apology to his team’s famous mascot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Boston, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites

The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Jeff Kent
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Monte Cook
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#The National League#Ped#The San Francisco Giants#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Hof
ClutchPoints

Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino

It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse

Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics

The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy