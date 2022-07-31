Motorcyclist crashes after being shot by motorist on North Texas highway

Read on www.fox4news.com
Furniture delivery driver killed in Fort Worth
A search is underway after a furniture delivery driver was killed in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to NBCDFW, Police say someone tried to steal the delivery truck outside a home on Reed Street.
Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Information from police initially reported the victim had been shot. Police issued a correction indicating that it had not been confirmed the victim was shot. The story has been updated to reflect those details. Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide of a...
Texas woman accused of killing boyfriend by setting him on fire
ARLINGTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman faces murder charges after allegedly setting her 25-year-old boyfriend on fire at a gas station. According to a news release from the Arlington Police Department, on the evening of July 18 at approximately 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of E. Mayfield Road at a gas station to a report of a fire. At the scene, bystanders reportedly put the fire out using extinguishers.
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
Fort Worth police officer run off road by DWI suspect, crashes into tree
A Fort Worth police officer is in the hospital after being run off the road by an accused drunk driver last night. Just past 11 p.m. the officer driving an SUV style police unit was going lights-and-sirens to help another officer in a chase.
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
Man stabbed near Garland DART station, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are trying to figure out who stabbed a man in a Dallas Area Rapid Transit parking lot. It happened early Thursday morning at the DART Park and Ride transit center on N. 4th Street, which is across the street from the Downtown Garland DART Station.
18-wheeler stuck under I-35E bridge causes large backup in Dallas
DALLAS, Texas - Traffic was backed up more than usual on I-35E on Friday after an 18-wheeler got stuck underneath a bridge in Dallas. The Dallas Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they received a call for a major wreck around 11:24 a.m. on Friday. The tractor trailer was completely stopped...
2 Injured in Fort Worth Crash That Ends on Top of Parked Cars
Two people are injured and property is damaged after a car landed on top of several parked vehicles during a Fort Worth crash on Tuesday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred when a car was speeding near 6036 Brentwood Stair Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Dallas Man Confronts Catalytic Converter Thief: ‘We're Sick of This'
A thief was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter when he was confronted and chased away by his soon-to-be victim, security video shows. Clay Hayner, a photographer, said it happened Thursday night outside his studio in Dallas' Design District. The video shows a man with what appears to...
25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was set on fire during a domestic violence incident in July has died from his injuries, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Wednesday. The woman accused in the 25-year-old victim’s death will now face a charge of murder, APD said. On July...
Truck crashes, catches grass on fire in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.The fire started after a truck crashed and caught the grass on fire.No reports of injuries, but as you can see in the video below, flames are lighting up the night sky.Fire crews from Tarrant County, Rhome, Wise County and Parker County area all assisting in fighting the flames.
Hood County fire injures 3 firefighters
HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Colony Fire, that quickly spread near Tolar, injured three firefighters. One firefighter suffered burns on 10% of his body and was taken to Parkland Health Burn Unit. Two other firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire spans 450 acres and is 20% contained as of Wednesday evening. The fire spread quickly by establishing itself in thick oak and juniper brush, officials said.High temperatures and high winds also contributed to the fire spreading.Multiple Hood County fire departments responded to the fire.
Driver shoots at another vehicle, leaving passenger in critical condition, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for anyone responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched at approximately 3 a.m. to a Chevron gas station on Wichita Street in Fort Worth. When they got to the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds.
Arrests made in the homicide at 2400 Rugged Drive East
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 7:29 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Rugged Drive East. When officers arrived they found an unknown Latin male shot several times inside a parked car. Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.
Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
Law enforcement saves woman in emotional distress from rooftop
WATAUGA (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials, alongside first responders rescued a woman from a rooftop on Aug. 4 who was allegedly in the throes of emotional distress. Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office were driving by a local business near the intersection of Watauga Rd. and Bonnie Dr. when they saw her. They called for help from the Watauga police and fire departments.Fearing she would jump, two of the deputies, along with responding officers made their way to the roof and started talking to her. Firefighters brought a ladder truck to help move the woman safely off the roof. She was taken to a mental health treatment facility.
Tractor-trailer stuck under I-35E bridge causes heavy backup in Dallas
DALLAS — A tractor-trailer appeared to be stuck under a train bridge on Interstate 35E in northwest Dallas on Friday afternoon, causing major traffic delays on the highway just north of Downtown. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a trailer stuck underneath what appeared to be a train bridge...
3 firefighters hurt battling Hood County wildfire
Three firefighters were injured while fighting a wildfire in Hood County, southwest of Fort Worth. One had to be flown to the Parkland Hospital burn unit in Dallas.
'Excessive Force': Dallas City Marshal Who Slammed Homeless Man Charged and Arrested
In February 2021, as plunging temperatures brought on by Winter Storm Uri froze much of Dallas and left some without electricity for days, Dallas' homeless residents headed to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for warmth. Among them was Deshode Rayvon Patton, who was 29 at the time. Patton’s stay...
