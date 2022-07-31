Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC

www.cbs17.com
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2
The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
cbs17
Cooling stations return to Cumberland County as heat index hits triple digits
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County is once again opening its cooling stations this summer as the heat index this week is expected to reach triple digits. The National Weather Service Raleigh predicts high heat and humidity for the entire week of Aug. 1-5. The heat index is expected to be at least 100 degrees beginning on Monday.
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA- The tornado spanned two states. And it has been over two decades since Marshall County saw a tornado, the last in the St. Joseph Settlement area. EMA Director Tom Hart believes this one that just passed through did more damage. Treetops gone, barns and a couple of homes destroyed. Hart says no one […]
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
cbs17
I-440 ramp, Western Blvd lanes closing overnight for bridge repairs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A ramp off of Interstate 440 and part of a busy Raleigh road will be closed for several nights while workers repair a bridge that was struck by a truck. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said westbound lanes of Western Boulevard and the ramp...
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
cbs17
Damaged Raleigh I-440 bridge will cost at least $200,000 to repair, NC officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A special contractor will start repairs this week on an Interstate 440 bridge in Raleigh that was damaged when a truck hit it Friday, officials said. The wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along I-440 at the Western Boulevard bridge, the NCDOT said.
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
cbs17
A look at where RDU plane emergency landing mystery began
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board officially opened an investigation into a plane’s emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport that ended in one pilot’s death. The mystery really started at an air landing strip in Raeford. It looks like just a grass...
"Dangers of the natural world:" Two weekend incidents in NC mountains, one fatal, prompt warnings
National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service, two incidents were reported on July...
cbs17
3rd night of bridge repairs close part of I-440 in Raleigh; truck hit Western Blvd. bridge, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 440 in Raleigh will be closed for the third night in a row to repair a bridge that was damaged by a truck Friday afternoon, police said. The wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along I-440 at the...
2 displaced as Durham home heavily damaged by fire
Two people were forced out of their Durham home by a fire on Skybrook Lane.
Nearly three dozen firefighters respond to Morrisville house fire
Morrisville, N.C. — Two people were on the back deck of a Morrisville home when a fire started on Tuesday night. Around 35 firefighters responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Jewel Stone Lane. The fire also slightly damaged a neighbor's home, authorities said. No one was...
cbs17
Cumberland County Health Department closes for air conditioning repairs, patients being rescheduled
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The air conditioning units stopped working Tuesday morning at Cumberland County’s Department of Public Health, prompting its closure at 11 a.m. As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department located at 1235 Ramsey Street remains closed and there is no update to the timeline of when its operations will continue, according to county officials. While there’s no clear time of reopening, it appears the department is expecting to be closed all day on Wednesday.
Parking deck reopens at RDU after public safety incident
Morrisville, N.C. — A public safety incident at Raleigh-Durham International prompted the airport to temporarily close the parking deck Tuesday morning. The parking deck reopened after 8 a.m. An RDU spokesperson said a person reported a safety incident around 6:30 a.m. The nature of the incident was not provided.
Plane leaving Dare County makes emergency landing onto NC highway
CRESWELL, N.C. — A plane leaving the Outer Banks made an emergency landing Monday morning in eastern North Carolina, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Lieutenant Charles Arnold said a pilot heading from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell.
cbs17
Hope Mills man dies in crash on bridge in Virginia
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man from North Carolina has died after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on the James River Bridge. The crash happened in the northbound lanes, but also caused a closure of the southbound lanes. The wreck happened around 10:49 a.m. just south...
