Time machine: 50 years ago, Stewart Udall is keynote speaker at Vail Symposium

East Vail issue to dominate Vail council’s Aug. 2 meeting
A plan for workforce housing on an East Vail parcel dominates the Vail Town Council’s Aug. 2 agenda. The Council will first hear an appeal of the Vail Design Review Board’s May 18 approval of changes to an already-approved design for what’s now called the East Vail Workforce Housing project, the former Booth Heights project.
Vail Symposium celebrates ‘Valley Curtain’ 50th anniversary, reveals original idea for Aspen location
“Valley Curtain” was first planned for the Aspen area, and a drawing from that iteration of the project – which was only recently unearthed from the Christo and Jeanne-Claude collection – will be on display there in August. This and other interesting details related to Christo and...
Dow: Your local post office archivist
I have been around long enough to remember when it was fun to go to the post office in Avon. Actually, it is not that bad going there today, outside of half-hour waits and grumbling customers. Every now and then I overhear a conversation of people who happen to encounter...
Haims: When you exercise, and how long, is vitally important
With little doubt, exercise plays a fundamental role in enhancing one’s health. However, new research indicates that duration and time of day may have profound effects on mortality. Look around our mountain communities and you will see the propensity of people who take part in daily physical activities. However,...
Meet Vail Mountain School’s new head of school
When you enter Vail Mountain School, one of the first things you’re confronted with is the all-glass office of its head of school. Front and center, the transparent office represents the forthright, exploratory and collaborative nature with which new Head of School Steve Bileca wishes to run the school.
Vail Daily
Vail Skating Festival summer camp teams up with Gracie Gold
Eddie Shipstad’s goal of “bringing great figure skating back to Vail,” is right on track. The Vail Skating Festival producer collaborated with Olympian Gracie Gold’s Road to Gold training camps to host Destination Vail, a four-day training camp enjoyed by approximately 80 youth and adult skaters from July 27-31 at Dobson Arena.
Fundraiser in memory of Vail area local Brandon Merritt raises over $200,000 for people with neurofibromatosis
The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation raised over $200,000 at its inaugural Eagle County fundraising event held at Donovan Pavilion in Vail on July 25, generating financial support and awareness for people with neurofibromatosis. Merritt was eight months old when he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, commonly known as NF, a genetic...
Vail council to consider ordinance for full Implementation of E-Vail Courier program
The Vail Town Council will review sweeping changes to the town’s existing loading and delivery regulations when it considers the first reading of an ordinance at its Tuesday, Aug. 2, meeting that builds upon the success of the E-Vail Courier pilot program. The program has been in place since...
Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Swinging by
A new access road has been bulldozed through sensitive areas of Keystone Resort where minimal impacts were authorized by White River National Forest land managers.
Topher Straus returns for closing of ‘The Parks’ exhibition
Following a successful month-long run, Colorado artist Topher Straus returns to Vail. He’ll be at Vail International Gallery Saturday from 3-6 p.m. for a celebratory closing party for his solo exhibition “The Parks.”. Straus’ exhibition “The Parks” is, to date, the largest solo exhibition of his work ever...
Right at Home now open for business in Eagle County
Owners: David and Meshelle McKendry. Contact info: Call 970-697-1331 or email meshelle@gjhomecare.com or david@gjhomecare.com (the main office located in Grand Junction). What’s new or exciting at your place? We’re excited for the opportunity to expand into Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties to provide care to an underserved population.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife lifts fishing closures from Kremmling to State Bridge
Anglers can now safely fish the Colorado River once again from Kremmling in Grand County to State Bridge in Eagle County, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife announcement issued on Thursday. Below State Bridge, a voluntary all-day closure remains in effect as temperatures on the Colorado have routinely reached...
Meaningful steps: Vail Dance Festival brings displaced Ukrainian ballerinas to Vail
An aching to help. It’s what pushed Heather Watts to dial the unfamiliar number, unsure of what was on the other end. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Watts, like so many others, found herself glued to coverage of the war. The famed ballerina who had starred for the New York City Ballet, performing all over the globe, was left wondering what she could do in her sphere beyond donating to aid organizations.
Vail wildlife fence project will replace East Vail fencing
The temporary fencing in East Vail that protects bighorn sheep in the winter has cut down on animal deaths, but isn’t much to look at. That’s going to change. The Colorado Department of Transportation this summer will begin a $3 million project to upgrade existing wildlife fence through parts of Vail and will add new barriers to keep animals off the highway.
Three GOP candidates for statewide races in Colorado meet voters in Edwards
Most statewide elections are decided by Colorado’s populous Front Range. But three challengers for state offices are racking up miles in the search for votes. Those candidates gathered Friday in Edwards. Republicans Lang Sias, Pam Anderson and John Kellner spent some time at Etown to stake out their positions...
Van Beek: You’re invited to a summer block party
Sun and fun — it’s what summer is all about. Pool parties, barbeques, softball, lawn chairs filled with people judging others … I mean, pleasantly conversing about fellow neighbors. It’s one of the best times of the year. Since the only block party ideas I know...
Minturn council set to take action on downtown plan, short-term rental allowance
After a lengthy discussion on July 6, the Minturn Town Council wasn’t quite ready to come back to 100 block of Main Street right away at its next meeting. There was a lot to take in at the first reading of an ordinance to create new design guidelines for the historic downtown area — the discussion lasted hours and included numerous comments from locals who brought up much for the council to consider.
8 Eagle County municipalities submit letters of intent to put regional transportation authority question on November ballot
Eagle County municipalities are inching closer to asking voters to approve an intergovernmental agreement to form a new regional transportation authority in November. This week, all eight municipalities involved in the authority submitted letters of intent to the county’s clerk and recorder, stating their individual intention to participate in the November coordinated general election.
Vail Valley Salvation Army Community Garden provides 300 tomato plants to local youth
Vail Valley Salvation Army’s Community Garden program has donated 300 tomato plants to local youth in the community in partnership with the Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance Bus. Vail Valley Salvation Army Community Garden has helped to provide local families with fresh, grown produce and gardening classes since 2013. The...
