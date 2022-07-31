Man wins second lottery prize at same location six years apart

www.fox4news.com
fox4news.com
North Texas kids enjoy specialized summer camp made for the hearing-impaired
PARKER, Texas - Some North Texas children are enjoying a summer camp created just for them. This week, dozens of children are gathering at the Cross Creek Ranch in Parker made specifically for hearing-impaired children ages 4 to 11. Each child has a cochlear implant to help them hear. They’re...
fox4news.com
Best places to cool off in DFW
With the temperatures stuck above 100 you may be looking for a place to cool off. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna joined Good Day to share some of her favorite water getaways in and near North Texas. They include fun slides, epic waves and even a sandy beach.
fox4news.com
Texas Baptist Men sending teams to help eastern Kentucky flood victims
DALLAS - A group of veteran disaster responders is bringing food and comfort to thousands of people affected by terrible flooding in eastern Kentucky. Whenever and wherever disaster strikes, the Texas Baptist Men are some of the first to head in that direction. On Tuesday morning, teams from North Texas left to assist flood victims.
fox4news.com
Tiny albino gator hatches at Florida wildlife park
KENANSVILLE, Fla. - A rare albino alligator baby is the newest resident of a Florida wildlife park after hatching in late July. Wild Florida, an animal park with alligator handling shows and airboat tours, posted photos and video of the tiny gator as it hatched. Sam Haught, the co-owner of...
fox4news.com
Texas State Board of Education considers ditching BC, AD calendar dating system
TEXAS - A draft of new social studies curriculum in Texas removes the commonly used BC and AD calendar dating system. The terms meaning "Before Christ" and "Year of Our Lord", would be written out in place of more religiously-neutral language. BC would be replaced by BCE (Before Common Era)...
fox4news.com
North Texas man gets longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
DALLAS - Guy Reffitt of Wylie was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his actions during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Judge Dabney Friedrich handed down the 87-month sentence Monday afternoon in federal court in Washington D.C. It’s the longest sentence for a defendant charged in the attack so far.
fox4news.com
Aug. 1 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says some people in North Texas could see a few sprinkles today. Those who don't will have to wait until Friday for another chance at rain.
fox4news.com
North Texas high schools start holding football practices this week amid heatwave
DALLAS - This week, football practice at North Texas high school campuses was allowed to start with morning and evening practice. Although with the intense heat we've been experiencing, it is a day-by-day decision whether to practice inside or outside. Students at Lincoln High School in Dallas ISD did warmups...
fox4news.com
Texas Board of Education seeks clarification on how racism can be taught in classrooms
DALLAS - Texas Board of Education members told lawmakers they are confused about how a controversial new state law may restrict how some subjects are allowed to be taught. Board member Aicha Davis told state lawmakers in a special meeting Monday that confusion over Senate Bill 3 has made some teachers quit.
fox4news.com
Report: Texas juvenile justice system is in trouble
The foster care system is a mess in Texas and has been under the supervision of a federal judge for years. The Texas Juvenile Justice Department might be next. Good Day talked to Texas Tribune criminal justice reporter Jolie McCullough now that the department finds itself the target of a federal investigation for patterns of mistreatment and abuse.
