Rakers homers to help Aviston claim first American Legion state crown

No. 26: Hayden's enhanced size will make him a handful at East St. Louis
Keshawn Hayden’s shirts are tighter than they used to be. Just the way he likes them. A senior defensive end for the East St. Louis football team, Hayden spent the offseason in the weight room packing on more than 20 pounds of muscle. After playing last season around 215 pounds, the 6-foot-2 Hayden recently weighed in at a whopping 235.
Loe, Post 11 win state tournament, head to Alabama
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville senior Cooper Loe turned in the best season of his high school career as a junior and has continued to work on his game this summer. Loe joined the Post 11 American Legion team in St. Joseph — teaming with some of northwest Missouri’s top players. Post 11 also includes players from Mid-Buchanan, Central, West Platte, East Buchanan, Lathrop, Benton and Plattsburg.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/1/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 35,371 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 48 additional deaths since the Friday before, July 22nd, 2022. The CDC reports there are now 66 counties at the High Community Level, that up from 58 counties a week ago. An additional 31 counties are at the Medium Level, that’s down from 36 last week. Eight counties are in the Low Community Level, the same number as a week ago. With an increase in coronavirus cases throughout our region, all but one of our area counties are now in the High Community Level, including Richland, Jasper, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, and Wabash. The other area county, White, is on the Medium Level list. All are urged to take needed precautions again COVID-19. Go to www.dph.illinois.gov.
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
St. Louis suffers second round of record-setting rain. These charts tell the story.
A week after historic rains caused severe flash flooding, St. Louis was inundated again late Wednesday and early Thursday. The rain was heaviest in parts of north St. Louis County, Fenton, Union and St. Clair, as this map shows:. This is the second daily record St. Louis has smashed in...
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
St. Louis’ largest men’s shelter is under new management again
ST. LOUIS — A city-owned men’s homeless shelter that has struggled for years to find a stable operator is once again under new management. Peter & Paul Community Services took over the city-owned Biddle House on 13th Street in the city’s Carr Square neighborhood on Monday, marking the third time the shelter has changed operators since it opened in 2016.
2022 07/30 – Dustin Wayne ‘Dusty’ Rhodes
Dustin Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes, 41 of Nokomis, IL, formerly of Odin, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:05 P.M. in his home in Nokomis, IL. He was born on July 20, 1981, in Centralia, IL, a son of Michael and Sheila (Reynolds) Rhodes. Dusty graduated from...
McClintic, Marjorie J. 1958-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Marjorie Jean McClintic, 64, passed away on the morning of July 30, 2022, with her loved ones by her side. Marge was born in St. Joseph on June 24, 1958, to James (Jim) and Jean McClintic. She was the youngest of three girls. Her sisters, Bev and Mel, were her built in best friends while growing up in their long-time home on Penn Street. Marge attended Mark Twain Elementary, Bliss Middle School, and Central High School, where she had fond memories of participating in the cheerleading squad. Marge continued cheerleading at Missouri Western State College (University) until moving to Emporia, Kansas. In 1980, Marge married Hans Raymond. The couple were blessed with two daughters, Whitney Leigh and Taylor Renee. Marge dedicated the majority of her working life to Dale Alley Co. and RitePak, Inc. Over the years, she became the jack of all trades. In 2016, Marge was blessed with her first grandchild and found a renewed purpose in being "Mimi". Her grandchildren brought her pure happiness.
Second body pulled from water in St Louis with dozens trapped after record rains swamp region killing eight in Kentucky
A SECOND body has been pulled from the water in St Louis, where dozens were trapped after record rains swamped the region. Another eight people died in Kentucky as storms and flooding continued to wreak havoc on Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Virginia on Thursday. A flash flood warning was issued...
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Three others were also hurt in the incident.
Ted Drewes to get median, crosswalk after two killed in traffic, alderman says
ST. LOUIS — The city is planning to make changes to the road in front of the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street after two pedestrians were killed by traffic this summer, the area's alderman said. Alderman Tom Oldenburg said police are increasing traffic enforcement to...
Chris Lonsdale becomes Missouri House rep for District 38
LIBERTY — Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, Chris Lonsdale, a 26-year-old Liberty native, won election as the next state House representative for District 38. After congressional redistricting, the Missouri House seat now represents those living in Liberty. “I couldn’t have done it...
Photos: Record rainfall again causes flash flooding in St. Louis region for third time in 10 days
Residents and businesses cleaned up again after another day of record-setting rainfall caused flash flooding in the metro area. Photos by Laurie Skrivan, Hillary Levin and David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alleged drunk driving incident kills pedestrian in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A woman previously convicted of multiple DWIs has been charged again with one that killed a man in south St. Louis in October 2021. According to a court document, Kristina Marie Jones, 38, was driving southbound on Hampton in the right lane as she approached Gravois when she hit Mark Hubbs at […]
Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo.
FENTON, Mo. – The Saline Valley Fire Protection District just off of 141 in Fenton was the command center Wednesday night into Thursday morning for flash flood responses and crews have been busy. Flood waters swamped the Covered Bridge RV Park near Highway 141 by Saline Creek. Rescuers went door to door through the campsite making […]
