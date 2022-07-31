MIT’s New Analog Synapse Is 1 Million Times Faster Than the Synapses in the Human Brain

scitechdaily.com
technologynetworks.com
The Solution to Engineering Transformative Electronics Found in DNA
Scientists at the School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means that they don’t...
scitechdaily.com
MIT Engineers Develop Ultrasound Stickers That Can See Inside the Body
New stamp-sized ultrasound adhesives deliver clear images of the heart, lungs, and other internal organs. When clinicians need live images of a patient’s internal organs, they often turn to ultrasound imaging for a safe and noninvasive window into the body’s workings. In order to capture these insightful images, trained technicians manipulate ultrasound wands and probes to direct sound waves into the body. These waves reflect back out and are used to produce high-resolution images of a patient’s heart, lungs, and other deep organs.
Freethink
MIT engineers 3D-print rubbery brain implants that don’t “stab” the brain
The brain is one of our most vulnerable organs, as soft as the softest tofu. Brain implants, on the other hand, are typically made from metal and other rigid materials that over time can cause inflammation and the buildup of scar tissue. MIT engineers are working on developing soft, flexible...
Phys.org
Researchers create biosensor by turning spider silk into optical fiber
Researchers have harnessed the light-guiding properties of spider silk to develop a sensor that can detect and measure small changes in the refractive index of a biological solution, including glucose and other types of sugar solutions. The new light-based sensor might one day be useful for measuring blood sugar and other biochemical analytes.
Scientists are considering a crazy plan to dim the sun and slow climate change
A few years ago, scientists proposed a ludicrous idea to help cut down on global temperature changes. The idea was to take planes and spew reflective particles into the Earth’s atmosphere yearly. These particles would then reflect solar light, effectively dimming the Sun. Some think it could help cut down on climate change a lot. But others aren’t quite as convinced.
scitechdaily.com
What Causes Autism? New Research Uncovers a Key Factor in Brain Development
Researchers from Texas A&M College of Medicine have provided answers to important questions concerning how the neocortex develops, providing new information about the root causes of intellectual disabilities. A significant advancement in our understanding of how the brain develops has been accomplished by researchers at Texas A&M University College of...
scitechdaily.com
NIH Scientists Discover a New Brain Mechanism
The discovery could pave the way for treating substance use disorders. In a rat model of impulsive behavior, researchers discovered that inhibiting certain acetylcholine receptors in the lateral habenula (LHb), a region of the brain responsible for balancing reward and aversion, made it more difficult to resist the urge to seek cocaine. These discoveries reveal a new function for these receptors that could serve as a future target for the creation of cocaine use disorder treatments. For the time being, there are no authorized drugs to treat cocaine use disorder.
Motley Fool
An Artificial Intelligence Predicted the Shape of Nearly Every Known Protein
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Necrobiotics: Researchers are turning dead spiders' legs into robotic grippers
Shortly after Daniel Preston, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, established his lab in Rice’s Department of Mechanical Engineering in 2019, he and mechanical engineering graduate student Faye Yap had their Eureka moment. "We were moving stuff around in the lab, and we noticed a curled-up spider at the edge...
Nature.com
Inactive and active state structures template selective tools for the human 5-HT receptor
Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Serotonin receptors are important targets for established therapeutics and drug development as they are expressed throughout the human body and play key roles in cell signaling. There are 12 serotonergic G protein-coupled receptor members encoded in the human genome, of which the 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT)5A receptor (5-HT5AR) is the least understood and lacks selective tool compounds. Here, we report four high-resolution (2.73"“2.80"‰Ã…) structures of human 5-HT5ARs, including an inactive state structure bound to an antagonist AS2674723 by crystallization and active state structures bound to a partial agonist lisuride and two full agonists, 5-carboxamidotryptamine (5-CT) and methylergometrine, by cryo-EM. Leveraging the new structures, we developed a highly selective and potent antagonist for 5-HT5AR. Collectively, these findings both enhance our understanding of this enigmatic receptor and provide a roadmap for structure-based drug discovery for 5-HT5AR.
Astronomy.com
Russians is reportedly building a satellite-blinding laser — an expert explains the tech
Russia is building a new ground-based laser facility for interfering with satellites orbiting overhead, according to a recent report in The Space Review. The basic idea would be to dazzle the optical sensors of other nations’ spy satellites by flooding them with laser light. Laser technology has evolved to...
Freethink
Harvard scientists closer to solving centuries-old heart mystery
Researchers at Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) believe they have taken a step towards solving a centuries-old heart muscle mystery — and towards the ability to eventually fabricate entire human hearts for transplantation. Using a new form of textile manufacturing, akin to...
Researchers hope graphene foam sensors can give prosthetics ‘human touch’
Researchers are hoping graphene foam sensors will help transform prosthetics and robotic limbs, allowing them to mimic the sensitivity and feedback of the human touch.The project, led in part by the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), aims to develop sensors which provide enhanced capabilities to robots, helping improve their dexterity and motor skills, through the use of accurate pressure sensors which provide haptic feedback and distributed touch.The devices, made from 3D graphene foam, sense feedback when the material is put under pressure and causes a change to its electronic resistance.Our novel 3D graphene foam, has the capability to...
Phys.org
RNA diversity in human tissues mapped with emerging sequencing technology
Research on RNA diversity in human tissues, led by scientists from the New York Genome Center and the Broad Institute, is described in a recent study published in Nature. When the genetic code is transcribed to RNA, one gene typically produces several different forms of RNA molecules, or transcripts, with different functions. While this phenomenon has been known for decades, the catalog of human transcripts has remained incomplete.
Nature.com
Rising complexity of the OAM beam structure as a way to a higher data capacity
Standard vortex beams carrying different OAM (optical angular momentum) modes can provide independent communication channels for information transmission. However, they are unable to reach the capacity limit of a communication channel due to a rapid divergence of the beams with high values of the OAM order. The solution can be found by using multi-vortex geometric beams.
scitechdaily.com
LED Smart Lighting System Based on Quantum Dots More Accurately Reproduces Daylight
Researchers have designed smart, color-controllable white light devices from quantum dots – tiny semiconductors just a few billionths of a meter in size – which are more efficient and have better color saturation than standard LEDs, and can dynamically reproduce daylight conditions in a single light. The researchers,...
Climate scientist says total climate breakdown is now inevitable: 'It is already a different world out there, soon it will be unrecognizable to every one of us'
In his book, "Hothouse Earth: An Inhabitant's Guide," Bill McGuire argues it is too late to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change.
Phys.org
Manipulating chromosomes in living cells reveals that they are fluid
For the first time, scientists from CNRS, Institut Curie and Sorbonne Université have been able to act physically on chromosomes in living cells. By subjecting the chromosomes to different forces using magnets, they discovered that chromosomes are in fact very fluid—almost liquid—outside cell division phases. This study was published in Science on July 29, 2022.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find Strong Magnetic Fields Can Relieve Anxiety and Depression
Scientists recently conducted a series of studies to test the biosafety and neurobehavioral effects of 33.0 Tesla high static magnetic fields (SMF) using the self-designed biological research platform of Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF). The experiments were performed by Prof. Xin Zhang’s team at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
SMART Modular Technologies Launches its First Compute Express Link Memory Module
SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH ) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives, and hybrid storage announces its new Compute Express Link (CXL ™ ) Memory Module, the XMM CXL memory module. SMART’s new DDR5 XMM CXL modules helps boost server and data center performance by enabling cache coherent memory to be added behind the CXL interface, further expanding big data processing capabilities beyond the current 8-channel/12-channel limitations of most servers.
