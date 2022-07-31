ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🎥 Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88 — a look back

 2 days ago
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball

On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics release memorial video for NBA, civil rights icon Bill Russell

To the Boston Celtics and much of the world, Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell is the greatest champion of all time in the sport of basketball. How he revolutionized the game in terms of verticality, defense, and cerebrality all while having not only the time but a compulsion to be at the forefront of the US Civil Rights movement was, as the Celtics themselves put it, “unthinkable” before Russell.
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell

The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Shaughnessy, Terrence Moore discuss Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's impact

If Boston Globe sports journalist Dan Shaughnessy is known for anything, it is his ability to be critical of Boston sports figures regardless of the context. But when news broke of the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, the notoriously disputatious Shaughnessy had nothing but praise for the 11-time Celtics champion and pivotal figure in the US Civil Rights movement of the 1960s up to this very day in an appearance on CNN to discuss the legacy of Russell on the league and wider world.
