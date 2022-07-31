New hotline is latest tool in suicide prevention

www.tncontentexchange.com
tncontentexchange.com
Families in NKC Schools can apply for student free, reduced meals
For families with children, eligibility is available for students to receive free or reduced-price lunches at school in the North Kansas City School District. An application must be submitted each year per family for this benefit. Information to gather prior to completing the application includes the first and last name...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence mother reflects on joy in choice to end a pregnancy to center her daughter and herself
Before she got an abortion last year, Bulaong Ramiz said she never saw herself as someone who would do so. But when the time came, she chose herself and her daughter, who she needed to focus on. Now, she said she supports the right to choose more passionately than ever...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote
This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
WIBW
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mysterious eye and skin irritation reported after visiting Perry Bar and Grill has the KDHE asking residents to report their symptoms. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has opened a joint investigation with the Jefferson Co. Health Department to uncover the circumstances leading to reports of residents who have suffered eye or skin irritation after they visited Perry Bar and Grill.
Kansas City mom says child was neglected at local daycare
FOX4 reached out to Refuge Kids Academy but our calls went unanswered. FOX4 also dropped by the business, but it was locked up.
KC Pet Project forced to change hours amid ‘crisis’
KC Pet Project changes hours to deal with staff shortage and increase in animals being surrendered at the no-kill animal shelter.
tncontentexchange.com
Gladstone council approves use permit for National Night Out
GLADSTONE — In July, Gladstone City Council held two meetings. During the July 11 Gladstone City Council meeting, the council approved funds for several projects including mill and overlay work for streets and sewer cleaning. The council passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Superior Bowen Asphalt Company for...
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood, Kansas woman was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking a female teenager who was knocking on doors in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
tncontentexchange.com
The problem with one and done
Buchanan County voters have plenty of candidates to choose from in today’s primary election. Most of those candidates, it seems, are running in the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat. That’s an exaggeration, but only a slight one. A whopping 21 Republicans threw their names into the...
point2homes.com
4900 N Sycamore Dr Kansas City, MO 64119
visitindependence.com
Celebrate 50 years of the SantaCaligon Days Festival!
The long-standing Independence tradition, the SantaCaliGon® Days Festival, has a lot to celebrate! The festival hosted by the Independence Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Xfinity will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2022. The annual SantaCaliGon® Days Festival, held Labor Day Weekend, commemorates the origin of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon trails in Independence during the country’s great westward expansion by early pioneers. The first SantaCaliGon Days Festival was held in 1940 to celebrate the unique heritage of the City of Independence as the starting point of the three trails. A second celebration was held after World War II in 1947. The festival was not held again until 1973.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
Lansing inmate dies at hospital
LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not […]
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
kcparent.com
Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide
Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
tncontentexchange.com
Hearings set for man charged in Sunday standoff
A bond hearing and preliminary hearing have been set for a Savannah, Missouri, man charged with unlawful use of a weapon and firing at a person, vehicle or building during a Sunday standoff with law enforcement. The bond hearing for Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, has been set for 8:30 a.m....
KMBC.com
Someone dumped an entire mobile home under a KCMO bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators in Kansas City, Missouri are trying to find out who illegally dumped an entire mobile home in the city. Officials said it's one of the largest items that has ever been illegally dumped in Kansas City - a badly damaged mobile home dropped under the 23rd Street Bridge at Manchester Avenue.
Oh baby! Overland Park couple's newborn baby delivered on side of road
A baby boy wasn't waiting for the hospital to make his debut into the world. An Overland Park couple's newborn was delivered on the side of a highway.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kade Riedel
Teenager Kade Riedel was last seen on June 10, 2022, in Tonganoxie – a small town west of Kansas City. Missing from: Tonganoxie, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at (913) 682-5724, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
