Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to help with Kentucky floods

It’s Valentine’s day
Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign message of improving health care, support for abortion rights, and ridding Missouri of divisive politics played well throughout the state, not just the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. She prevailed over Democratic rivals to win the nomination for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.
Chris Lonsdale becomes Missouri House rep for District 38
LIBERTY — Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, Chris Lonsdale, a 26-year-old Liberty native, won election as the next state House representative for District 38. After congressional redistricting, the Missouri House seat now represents those living in Liberty. “I couldn’t have done it...
Auditor Galloway issues report on state agencies' use of federal dollars
State Auditor Nicole Galloway July 28 released her office's review of how Missouri state agencies managed and spent more than $20.6 billion in federal funds during fiscal year 2021. This year's Statewide Single Audit reviewed 20 federal programs within 10 state agencies. "Billions of dollars have been sent to state...
Law enforcement, community gather to support crime prevention
The St. Joseph Police Department held its National Night Out event Tuesday at Civic Park to promote safety to the community. Local law enforcement and community members gathered at the family event held to show the dangers of criminal acts. There were displays of equipment from various departments throughout the...
State reports 1,574 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
The South Dakota Department of Health this week reported the most new COVID-19 infections since the state reverted to weekly reporting. With 1,574 new cases, the number of active infections increased by 43 to a total of 4,433. That number doesn't include at-home tests that aren't reported to the state.
Independent John Wood turns in signatures to make ballot in Missouri’s US Senate race
JEFFERSON CITY — An independent candidate seeking to scramble Missouri’s hotly contested race to replace Republican Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate said he collected more than 20,000 signatures to get his name on the Nov. 8 ballot. With voters set to cast their ballots in the primary...
Some U. City, Hazelwood, Wellston and Florissant voters need to check their polling places
Because of late-breaking changes, some St. Louis County voters won’t be able to cast a ballot at four scheduled polling places — in University City, Hazelwood, Wellston and Florissant — and will be directed to other nearby locations. One site that became unavailable, the Heman Park Community...
St. Louis mass overdose suspect identified as woman who died in custody
MOUNT VERNON, Illinois — Authorities on Monday identified a St. Louis woman charged with selling drugs at a Central West End apartment building where several overdosed as the person who died last month at an Illinois jail. Chuny Ann Reed, 47, was charged in February with distributing drugs to...
Columbia man pleads guilty to 2018 ax assault
A Columbia man pleaded guilty to second-degree assault Monday involving a 2018 ax attack on an elderly man in the Hulen Lake residential area. Kieran Donovan Butler, 23, is guilty of assaulting a man in his backyard after luring him outside and then ambushing him with an ax. During a...
Second suspect caught in correlation to Rocheport Bridge equipment theft
A second suspect in the Rocheport Bridge theft was arrested Monday. Joshua Coates, 41, was detained by authorities in Cooper County and charged with stealing $25,000 or more and motor vehicle theft. Around $80,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the bridge construction site on June 1. One of the...
Offender dies at St. Joseph correctional center Sunday
A 72-year-old offender was pronounced dead at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph on Sunday. John Dunn, who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and a life sentence for armed criminal action from Jefferson County, was confirmed to have died of apparent natural causes in a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Crumbl Cookies coming to St. Joseph
The popular cookie company Crumbl Cookies is set to make its way to St. Joseph. A property at 5301 N. Belt Hwy at the North Shoppes now has signs up saying that Crumbl Cookies will be coming soon and that people can start following the accounts on social media. Zachary...
McClintic, Marjorie J. 1958-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Marjorie Jean McClintic, 64, passed away on the morning of July 30, 2022, with her loved ones by her side. Marge was born in St. Joseph on June 24, 1958, to James (Jim) and Jean McClintic. She was the youngest of three girls. Her sisters, Bev and Mel, were her built in best friends while growing up in their long-time home on Penn Street. Marge attended Mark Twain Elementary, Bliss Middle School, and Central High School, where she had fond memories of participating in the cheerleading squad. Marge continued cheerleading at Missouri Western State College (University) until moving to Emporia, Kansas. In 1980, Marge married Hans Raymond. The couple were blessed with two daughters, Whitney Leigh and Taylor Renee. Marge dedicated the majority of her working life to Dale Alley Co. and RitePak, Inc. Over the years, she became the jack of all trades. In 2016, Marge was blessed with her first grandchild and found a renewed purpose in being "Mimi". Her grandchildren brought her pure happiness.
Man killed, woman wounded in University City shooting
UNIVERSITY CITY — A man was fatally shot and a woman wounded Monday night in University City. Officers were summoned about 10:45 p.m. to the 6500 block of Bartmer Avenue for a shooting stemming from a "domestic disturbance," police said. A man and woman were shot inside their home,...
Loss of free school lunches means families have to adapt
When classes start again in just a few weeks, it will be the first time in more than two years that not all students in St. Joseph’s public schools will be covered by the federal free lunch program. Free and reduced lunch programs remain for eligible families, but parents...
Shelkop, Janet 1939-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Janet Shelkop, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born March 2, 1939, in Elwood, Kansas, daughter of the late Nelle (Hillgren) and James Rader. She graduated from Elwood High School, and was a homemaker. She played basketball...
Ochoa-Lewis, Landon C. 2007-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Landon Carter Ochoa Lewis, 14, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, along with his brother-in-law, Alex Brown. He was born on Oct. 10, 2007, to Pablo Ochoa and Carie Lewis in St. Joseph. He was a student at Mid-Buchanan where he was very involved in sports and music.
