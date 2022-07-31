Nebraska Football Loses Big Commitment From 2023 Class

thespun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Will Nebraska reach bowl eligibility?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Big Ten Football Media Days have come and gone and the season opener against the Northwestern Wildcats now sits a...
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
saturdaytradition.com
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class
Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
RELATED PEOPLE
WOWT
Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
KETV.com
Millard South claims Class A American Legion Championship
OMAHA, Neb. — The American Legion Class A Championship came down to a battle between Millard South's 52 's Patriots and Creighton Prep's Five Points Bank Varsity. Millard South's Braden Cannon brought in two runs off a double to the left field corner to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
nebpreps.com
Dotzler Realizes Dream, Commits to Creighton
Josiah Dotzler has been around Creighton basketball virtually his entire life. His brother, Josh, was a star at Creighton from 2005 through 2009, so when Josiah announced his commitment to Creighton on Monday, it seemed appropriate. “Right after Peach Jam ended, coach Mac (Greg McDermott) said he wanted to sit...
kmaland.com
Omaha team wins 'epic' Shen barbecue competition
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books. Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
strictly-business.com
The Scarlet Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Scarlet Hotel (scarlethotelnebraska.com), a new boutique hotel located on Nebraska Innovation Campus (NIC), recently marked its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony held in conjunction with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce in May. The ceremony drew a large crowd, and in attendance to hold and cut the ribbon were Chamber President Jason Ball, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, NIC Executive Director Dan Duncan, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, and Co-owner Zach Weigert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waynedailynews.com
Ameritas To Close Wayne Location – Employees To Become Remote
LINCOLN – Ameritas announced Friday afternoon that it will close its location in Wayne. According to Bill Lester, President and CEO, the company will also bring together all Lincoln operations at its O Street home office campus. The home office at 5900 O St. also will be remodeled to better support associates working in a modern hybrid setting while preparing for continued growth in an evolving business environment.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck, Yukon collide south of Syracuse
SYRACUSE - Emergency crews responded Monday evening to a Highway 50 collision involving a freight truck and GMC Yukon. Syracuse Rescue took Megan Brown, 38, of Tecumseh and truck driver Tim Busboom, 62, of Filley to the hospital with possible minor injuries. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver...
omahamagazine.com
Omaha CVB Presents: 2022 Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Award Winners
Winner: The Peregrine Omaha Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. Winner: Courtyard by Marriott Omaha East/Council Bluffs. After two years of challenging times brought on by a global pandemic, OMA Tourism Awards continue to provide the opportunity to shine a light on the inspiring resilience of our local tourism community. These awards are presented in partnership with the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sarpy County Tourism, and Visit Omaha.
This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska
While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
590K+
Followers
69K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 2