Butler County, KS

Boil water advisory rescinded for Rose Hill, Butler County

KAKE TV
 2 days ago
www.kake.com

ozarkradionews.com

Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River

Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County voters battle long lines, heat to cast votes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 11:20 p.m. More than 90,500 voters turned out on Tuesday to vote in person in Sedgwick County and nearly 51,000 people early voters, as of Tuesday. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the large turnout was expected. “We did know this was going to be...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Hourslong lines in extreme heat no match for Wichita voters

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tuesday's brutally hot temperatures caused a problem for some people who had to stand out in the heat, in some cases for hours, just to cast their votes. The Sedgwick County Election Office tells us workers tried to keep the lines inside as much as possible....
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man drowns in Missouri river, highway patrol says

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KAKE) - Authorities say the body of a 48-year-old Wichita man was found in a Missouri river on Tuesday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Dee Hodges went missing on Current River at Cave Springs early in the day. His body was later found downriver. Troopers said Hodges...
WICHITA, KS
NewsCow

Minor Kitchen Fire In Winfield Prompts Fire Marshal To Offer Safety Tips

Winfield Fire Marshal Chad Mayberry has released information in regard to a kitchen fire this morning in Winfield:. At 8:10 a.m. on Monday morning, the Winfield Fire/EMS Department was dispatched to 720 E. 19th Ave. for a reported kitchen fire. Upon our arrival, the homeowner was outside of the residence, and we found a small fire in the kitchen above and around the kitchen stove. The fire was quickly extinguished, and damage was limited to items on top of and around the kitchen stove.
WINFIELD, KS
KWCH.com

Minor changes Wednesday; a few storms possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming into the state on Wednesday could set the stage for a few storms over central and eastern Kansas, but they will be hit and miss. Heat relief will be most noticeable for those in northwest Kansas, while the rest of the state should prepare for another day with high heat.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas

CANEY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas on Monday. The accident happened at around 5 p.m. on a county road in western Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Claude Secrest was heading north when his Harley-Davidson went off the roadway and struck the embankment of a dry creek bed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday

An Emporia man suffered minor injuries, however, nobody required a trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision west of Emporia late Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of US Highway 50, two miles west of town, for an injury accident originally believed to have involved three vehicles. According to Emporia Fire, once they arrived on scene it was discovered only two vehicles were involved and the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped following the accident.
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

'This decision was wrong': Voters turned away from Maize polling location

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Election Office says the election workers made the wrong decision in telling voters at a polling location in Maize that they'd have to vote somewhere else. According to a release, the election office was made aware that the Maize Recreation Center polling location...
MAIZE, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Live coverage: Wichita’s 2022 primary election

The 2022 primary is no ordinary election day in Kansas. This year, every voter can vote — even unaffiliated voters who may be unaccustomed to voting in primaries. On all ballots: a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On party-affiliated...
WICHITA, KS

