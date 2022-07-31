Boil water advisory rescinded for Rose Hill, Butler County

www.kake.com
Related
KAKE TV
'You are needed': Linwood Recreation Center asking for poll workers
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - People have been waiting in line at the Linwood Recreation Center for over three hours. Wichita Council Member Brandon Johnson is asking for help from any trained Sedgwick County poll workers. Polls were supposed to close at 7 p.m. in local time. Just under 48.7 percent...
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County voters battle long lines, heat to cast votes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 11:20 p.m. More than 90,500 voters turned out on Tuesday to vote in person in Sedgwick County and nearly 51,000 people early voters, as of Tuesday. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the large turnout was expected. “We did know this was going to be...
KAKE TV
Hourslong lines in extreme heat no match for Wichita voters
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tuesday's brutally hot temperatures caused a problem for some people who had to stand out in the heat, in some cases for hours, just to cast their votes. The Sedgwick County Election Office tells us workers tried to keep the lines inside as much as possible....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Wichita man drowns in Missouri river, highway patrol says
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KAKE) - Authorities say the body of a 48-year-old Wichita man was found in a Missouri river on Tuesday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Dee Hodges went missing on Current River at Cave Springs early in the day. His body was later found downriver. Troopers said Hodges...
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
Crews battle 2-alarm house fire south of downtown Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department is currently battling a house fire south of downtown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsCow
Minor Kitchen Fire In Winfield Prompts Fire Marshal To Offer Safety Tips
Winfield Fire Marshal Chad Mayberry has released information in regard to a kitchen fire this morning in Winfield:. At 8:10 a.m. on Monday morning, the Winfield Fire/EMS Department was dispatched to 720 E. 19th Ave. for a reported kitchen fire. Upon our arrival, the homeowner was outside of the residence, and we found a small fire in the kitchen above and around the kitchen stove. The fire was quickly extinguished, and damage was limited to items on top of and around the kitchen stove.
KAKE TV
Through Aug 1, 33K registered have cast early ballots in Sedgwick County
Even though Tuesday is Election Day, Monday looked to be just as busy, based on the foot traffic at the Sedgwick County Election Office. According to Sedgwick County, through Monday, August 1st, more than 33,000 registered have cast early ballots at the advanced voting locations here in Sedgwick County. "There...
KWCH.com
Minor changes Wednesday; a few storms possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming into the state on Wednesday could set the stage for a few storms over central and eastern Kansas, but they will be hit and miss. Heat relief will be most noticeable for those in northwest Kansas, while the rest of the state should prepare for another day with high heat.
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas on Monday. The accident happened at around 5 p.m. on a county road in western Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Claude Secrest was heading north when his Harley-Davidson went off the roadway and struck the embankment of a dry creek bed.
Drug overdose deaths caused by fentanyl are skyrocketing in Wichita. Here’s what you need to know.
In the past four years, the number of people who died from drug overdoses annually in Sedgwick County more than doubled, a dramatic increase attributed almost entirely to fentanyl. The rise in fentanyl overdoses is a recent, growing problem that’s required an urgent response from the city, according to law enforcement and forensic scientists.
KAKE TV
'It's really all about Kansas': Wichitans on both sides gather to make voices heard ahead of primary election
Just because the Aug. 2 Kansas primary is upon us, it doesn’t mean campaign efforts in Wichita are slowing down. "We need to get involved,” Debbie Wise said. “It's our state of Kansas, and it's really all about Kansas." At the intersection of 21st and Rock in...
KVOE
One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday
An Emporia man suffered minor injuries, however, nobody required a trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision west of Emporia late Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of US Highway 50, two miles west of town, for an injury accident originally believed to have involved three vehicles. According to Emporia Fire, once they arrived on scene it was discovered only two vehicles were involved and the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped following the accident.
Butler County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Evans to be honored with end of watch ride
BURNS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler and Marion Counties announced that the “End of Watch – Ride to Remember” will be coming to Burns on August 13, 2022, in honor of the life and service of Butler County Sheriff Deputy and City of Burns Chief of Police Stephen Evans. Evans lost his life in a crash […]
KAKE TV
'This decision was wrong': Voters turned away from Maize polling location
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Election Office says the election workers made the wrong decision in telling voters at a polling location in Maize that they'd have to vote somewhere else. According to a release, the election office was made aware that the Maize Recreation Center polling location...
Live coverage: Wichita’s 2022 primary election
The 2022 primary is no ordinary election day in Kansas. This year, every voter can vote — even unaffiliated voters who may be unaccustomed to voting in primaries. On all ballots: a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On party-affiliated...
KWCH.com
Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavily redacted affidavit released Tuesday shed light on how a hole in a window was created and used to smuggle cell phones and marijuana into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. On July 17, an inmate told authorities that he started the hole in his cell...
Comments / 1