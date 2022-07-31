Boil water advisory rescinded for Rose Hill, Butler County

Winfield Fire Marshal Chad Mayberry has released information in regard to a kitchen fire this morning in Winfield:. At 8:10 a.m. on Monday morning, the Winfield Fire/EMS Department was dispatched to 720 E. 19th Ave. for a reported kitchen fire. Upon our arrival, the homeowner was outside of the residence, and we found a small fire in the kitchen above and around the kitchen stove. The fire was quickly extinguished, and damage was limited to items on top of and around the kitchen stove.

WINFIELD, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO