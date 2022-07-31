Scientists enter Steamboat cave with new mission, same interest

www.vaildaily.com
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River
For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. "Give me a call when you get this!" he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.They may be a beloved sport fish, but smallmouth bass feast on humpback chub, an...
Climbers buried by avalanche survive off muesli bars and building a cave in New Zealand
Two climbers who were buried in an avalanche and hit by a blizzard earlier this week in New Zealand survived harsh weather conditions by digging themselves out of the snow, building a cave and feeding on just muesli bars.The two men in their 20s had set out on a three-day climbing expedition in the Remarkables mountain range when they triggered a grade 2.5 avalanche – large enough to bury a person.It carried them 20m downhill, burying them in the snow. The men, whose identities have not been released to the public, were able to reach the surface by digging...
The new frontier in knee replacement has arrived in Colorado
Knee replacement surgery happens about 800,000 times a year in the United States. "Multiple studies have shown that about 80% of people are very happy with their knee replacement," said Dr. Brian Larkin, an orthopedic surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer with Orthopedic Centers of Colorado. That leaves 20% of patients...
NASA satellite images show how much Lake Mead has receded since 2000
New satellite images from NASA show Lake Mead’s dramatically shrinking shoreline and how parts of the once-sprawling reservoir have mineralized over the past two decades. Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the nation, sits at just 27% capacity, its lowest point since April 1937 when it was first being filled, according to NASA.
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
The Abandoned Ghost Town of Henson Colorado Sits Near a Broken Dam
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Today we are headed down Colorado County Road 20 from Lake City to the townsite of Henson. This mining community first found gold here in 1871. Where...
Vail Construction Gaffe Puts Keystone’s New Lift in Jeopardy
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. This story was originally published by Skimag.com. Anyone who’s skied Keystone Resort’s North and South Bowls has long eyed the terrain...
Deadpool: US mega drought spells trouble at Hoover Dam
Millions of gallons of Colorado River water hurtle through the Hoover Dam every day, generating electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes. As a consequence, there is not as much in a river that supplies water to tens of millions of people and countless acres of farmland.
Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen 'Disappearing' in Alarming Space Images
It's a story that's playing out across the US West. The levels of lakes are dropping during a persistent drought as the human-caused climate crisis intensifies. The European Space Agency shared a new satellite look at Utah's Great Salt Lake this week, and it shows just how much the famous body of water has diminished.
Antique Plumbing in Glen Canyon Dam Amplifying the West’s Water Supply Crisis
Archaic Engineering inside Glen Canyon Dam jeopardizes water supply for 30 million people in California, Arizona, Nevada. New research released today by a coalition of nonprofits across the Colorado River Basin shows that a major engineering flaw inside Glen Canyon Dam is about to create a serious water supply crisis across the seven Colorado River Basin states (UT, NM, CO, WY, AZ, CA, NV) and Mexico.
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado
