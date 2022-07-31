ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Vernon Glover Jr. discusses his commitment to TCU

By Jeremy Clark
247Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

TCU reveals embarrassingly awkward locker room dance

TCU players evidently have plenty of time on their hands to work on a dance video for TikTok, and have unleashed it on the world. The players, Quincy Brown, Dominic Dinunzio and D’Arco Perkins-McAllister performed the dance, complete with hand motions, and moves where they laid on the floor for a moment.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU football fall camp notes: 8/2

TCU holds their first practice of fall camp and HFB was there to catch the action!. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
FORT WORTH, TX
92.9 NIN

Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game

A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WFAA

Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story

RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Business is A-Boomin’ in Fort Worth This Month

The sales tax collectors are grinning from ear to ear, though they might have to spring for a new calculator. A list of the busiest cities in the U.S. in August, in terms of places to be and people to see, is out, and one not-so-modest locale ranks awfully high.
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

Brand new episode of Y’all-itics we just released this morning

DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas – where one of these is proposed – say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols — that would send water to the metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital

For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
aisd.net

New teachers welcomed to Arlington ISD

It’s that time of year again. The teachers are back!. The Arlington ISD welcomed more than 75 new teachers last week to the district with a fun, interactive and informative orientation. The event was hosted by the professional learning department and gave the newcomers a chance to get acquainted with their fellow first-year teachers and hear valuable tips and advice from several district vets.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes

As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
fox4news.com

UT Arlington Grad defies the Odds

Carolyn Woahloe is now officially a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. From CNA to LVN, ADN, BSN, MSN, and now NP, Woahloe proves that anything is possible. While there are many others who reached the same milestone, this recent grad survived a life of poverty and civil war in Liberia. She didn't enter a classroom until the age of 10 and learned an entirely new language and culture in order to achieve her goal of giving back. She now heads the Liberian Nurses Association and shares why she is thrilled to use her story of survival to inspire others.
ARLINGTON, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Completely appalled': UT-Dallas student condemns professor's homophobic tweet

DALLAS — The University of Texas at Dallas is still investigating the anti-LGBTQ social media posts made by a computer science professor on July 15. Timothy Farage, who is a computer science professor at the Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, tweeted a response to an article that stated that most monkeypox patients in New York City were gay men.
DALLAS, TX

