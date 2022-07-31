Vernon Glover Jr. discusses his commitment to TCU

247sports.com
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com
TCU reveals embarrassingly awkward locker room dance
TCU players evidently have plenty of time on their hands to work on a dance video for TikTok, and have unleashed it on the world. The players, Quincy Brown, Dominic Dinunzio and D’Arco Perkins-McAllister performed the dance, complete with hand motions, and moves where they laid on the floor for a moment.
247Sports
TCU football fall camp notes: 8/2
TCU holds their first practice of fall camp and HFB was there to catch the action!. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game
A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
Garth to perform at AT&T Stadium Saturday, 'Texas Stadium is going to be hard to beat.'
ARLINGTON, Texas — Garth Brooks needs no introduction to Dallas-Fort Worth. The best selling solo artist credits North Texas for his success in country music. His career now spans more than four decades dating back to 1989 at Billy Bobs, and the Texas State Fair and Texas Stadium in the 90s.
fwtx.com
Business is A-Boomin’ in Fort Worth This Month
The sales tax collectors are grinning from ear to ear, though they might have to spring for a new calculator. A list of the busiest cities in the U.S. in August, in terms of places to be and people to see, is out, and one not-so-modest locale ranks awfully high.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
Texas Man Accidentally Kills Himself After Shooting Woman in Neck
If only instant karma worked this way every time. A man in Dallas, Texas ended up killing himself after the bullet fired from the gun he used to shoot a woman exited her and hit him in the leg. Magic Bullet. Byron Redmon is the 26-year-old Texas man that shot...
nypressnews.com
Brand new episode of Y’all-itics we just released this morning
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas – where one of these is proposed – say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols — that would send water to the metroplex.
52-Year-Old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez Dead After Hit And Run Accident in Arlington (Arlington, TX)
Police reported the case of a hit and run accident that took place on 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road shortly after 7:30 PM on Monday. Officers on the scene located an unresponsive woman [..]
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
aisd.net
New teachers welcomed to Arlington ISD
It’s that time of year again. The teachers are back!. The Arlington ISD welcomed more than 75 new teachers last week to the district with a fun, interactive and informative orientation. The event was hosted by the professional learning department and gave the newcomers a chance to get acquainted with their fellow first-year teachers and hear valuable tips and advice from several district vets.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters
Groceries are getting so expensive nowadays and when they go to waste, it makes you feel bad. Have no fear though, because with a few helpful tips you can make your food and your dollar stretch further.
fox4news.com
UT Arlington Grad defies the Odds
Carolyn Woahloe is now officially a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. From CNA to LVN, ADN, BSN, MSN, and now NP, Woahloe proves that anything is possible. While there are many others who reached the same milestone, this recent grad survived a life of poverty and civil war in Liberia. She didn't enter a classroom until the age of 10 and learned an entirely new language and culture in order to achieve her goal of giving back. She now heads the Liberian Nurses Association and shares why she is thrilled to use her story of survival to inspire others.
August is National Sandwich Month: These are the top spots for sandwiches around Dallas & Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is moving along swimmingly and it is now August, lunchtime is more popular than ever and the greatest lunch food item of all time is being celebrated this month. August just so happens to be National Sandwich Month and no matter what bread, meat,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Completely appalled': UT-Dallas student condemns professor's homophobic tweet
DALLAS — The University of Texas at Dallas is still investigating the anti-LGBTQ social media posts made by a computer science professor on July 15. Timothy Farage, who is a computer science professor at the Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, tweeted a response to an article that stated that most monkeypox patients in New York City were gay men.
newschannel6now.com
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on Porter Hulme, the 10-year-old Texoma boy who was involved in a wreck in May that left him trapped under a one-ton truck. Porter’s family said in a post on Facebook he is now heading home from the Fort...
