VOTERS GUIDE: What you need to know for Tuesday's primary election

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Were you surprised by Tuesday’s election results?
Eric Schmitt took the closely watched Republican primary for U.S. Senate and will take on Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in November. In the Fourth Congressional District, Mark Alford won the Republican primary. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Were you surprised by Tuesday’s election results? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Smart Decision: What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday for Missouri's primary election
MISSOURI - The Missouri primary election is almost here, and Missouri voters may still be wondering how to cast their vote and what's on their ballot. Before heading out to the polls, there are a few deadlines voters should keep their eye on. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6...
ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election. The post ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missourians need to bring one form of identification with them to vote on Tuesday
Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 35 percent voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary election. Polls are open statewide tomorrow from 6 am until 7 pm, and county clerk Brianna Lennon reminds you to bring one form of identification with you. “Right now a voter ID that you get...
GUEST COMMENTARY: Rooftop solar could make a big difference in Columbia
As it turns out, you didn’t have to go the theater this summer to see the blockbuster thriller of 2022 — it was right outside your door. Climate change has become the biggest and scariest movie in town, showing up in heat waves, forest fires, floods and politics.
Newcomer Roy Lovelady wins Third Ward Columbia City Council seat over incumbent Karl Skala
Roy Lovelady, the 38-year-old co-founder of a non-profit and small business owner, has won the Third Ward seat for Columbia's city council over incumbent Karl Skala in a historic special election. The post Newcomer Roy Lovelady wins Third Ward Columbia City Council seat over incumbent Karl Skala appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters.
Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ—and they’ll actually sing along. Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.
Motorists commuting to Jefferson City from Columbia can expect two weeks of delays starting August 16
Motorists using Highway 63 to get into Jefferson City from Columbia will experience delays in the upcoming weeks. Starting Tuesday, August 16, the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to westbound Highway 54 will be closed for approximately two weeks. Drivers will be detoured east onto 54 toward Holts Summit where they’ll use the Summit Drive intersection to turn around and head back toward Jefferson City. Message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the closure and detour.
Boone County prosecutors seeking cell phone records in Columbia KinderCare threat case
We learned new details on Friday afternoon about the strategy of Boone County prosecutors in a high-profile Columbia case involving a bomb threat. 26-year-old Alexzander Scott Green of St. Joseph allegedly threatened to bomb the KinderCare on Ash in mid-May. He’s charged with making a terrorist threat and with harassment and is jailed without bond.
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
BTC Bank announces the purchase of Merchants and Farmers Bank
BTC Bank announces it has signed an agreement to purchase Merchants and Farmers Bank with locations in Salisbury, Fayette, Columbia, and Hardin, Missouri. The terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets and deposits associated with Merchants and Farmers Bank. “We are excited...
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders. The area is also The post Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff. The area is The post Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening
As officers were arriving, police reported hearing a gunshot when they arrived on the scene. The post Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine
A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy
Two Columbia men now face federal charges after investigators say they broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs. The post Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man gets 90 days in the county jail for drive-by shooting
The last of three men arrested for a drive-by shooting in Columbia is sentenced. Courtney Brown, Jr., of Columbia, pleaded down to one count of fourth-degree assault last week. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for time served. In exchange for his plea, two additional charges were dropped.
Jefferson City man held without bond on weapons charges following search of his home
A Jefferson City man is being held without bond on felony charges after a search warrant is served at his home. Devin Terry, 35, is charged with unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
