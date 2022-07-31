www.tncontentexchange.com
Driver critically injured in Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash at SW 21st and Lincoln just after 11 a.m. Monday morning sent the driver to the hospital with critical injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, the cause of the one-vehicle crash is unknown. However, the driver did hit a retaining wall at a high rate of speed. The driver’s […]
Child found in car in Osage County later dies
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A two-year-old child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton, a town south of Topeka, has died. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was […]
WIBW
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Kansas child dies after being found inside car
A young child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton, a town south of Topeka, has died.
Westbound I-470 closed following vehicle-pedestrian crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a black SUV in the westbound lanes of I-470 near Wanamaker Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. Police confirmed the adult male pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The pedestrian is […]
Kansas woman accused in death of man found wounded in alley
NEOSHO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigating the July 25 death of 34-year-old Blake Pearson in Chanute have made an arrest, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Just before 9p.m. Monday, authorities arrested Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, near Iowa Street and 2600 Road in Allen County, according...
Butler County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Evans to be honored with end of watch ride
BURNS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler and Marion Counties announced that the “End of Watch – Ride to Remember” will be coming to Burns on August 13, 2022, in honor of the life and service of Butler County Sheriff Deputy and City of Burns Chief of Police Stephen Evans. Evans lost his life in a crash […]
All westbound I-70 traffic to be shut down for viaduct work in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road work set to start on August 15 will shut down all traffic along a section of Interstate 70 in Topeka for three weeks. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed to all traffic while pavement patching is completed on the viaduct to finish […]
Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
Two arrested in the Upstate for out of state in 2010
Two people were arrested over the weekend in Greenville County in connection to a cold case murder, out of state. In 2010, 19 year old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas was reported missing. Days later, he was found shot to death.
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
WIBW
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
KVOE
Trial approaching for woman accused of drug distribution in Emporia
Court proceedings continue for a woman accused of drug distribution in Emporia. Amanda Sibert has a motions hearing set at 9 am Wednesday, with a motion to suppress unspecified evidence to be discussed. Sibert then has her final pretrial set for 4 pm Wednesday, with trial tentatively set to begin Monday. Trial could begin Aug. 29 or Sept. 19, depending on how proceedings go this week.
WIBW
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
RCPD: Suspects held victim at gunpoint, stole 2 firearms
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and burglary in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault and burglary at a residence n the 500 block of Fifteenth Street in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 19-year-old...
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
KVOE
Primeaux back on Lyon County Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list
Less than 10 days after he was sentenced for stealing items from the Lee Beran Recreation Center, John Paul Primeaux is wanted again by local law enforcement. Lyon County Crime Stoppers has put Primeaux back on its Felony Friday list on suspected probation revocation, which means there is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
