Emporia, KS

KSNT News

Driver critically injured in Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash at SW 21st and Lincoln just after 11 a.m. Monday morning sent the driver to the hospital with critical injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, the cause of the one-vehicle crash is unknown. However, the driver did hit a retaining wall at a high rate of speed. The driver’s […]
KSN News

Child found in car in Osage County later dies

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A two-year-old child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton, a town south of Topeka, has died. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was […]
WIBW

Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
KSNT News

Westbound I-470 closed following vehicle-pedestrian crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a black SUV in the westbound lanes of I-470 near Wanamaker Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. Police confirmed the adult male pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The pedestrian is […]
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman accused in death of man found wounded in alley

NEOSHO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigating the July 25 death of 34-year-old Blake Pearson in Chanute have made an arrest, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Just before 9p.m. Monday, authorities arrested Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, near Iowa Street and 2600 Road in Allen County, according...
KSNT News

Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
KSNT News

U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder

NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
KAKE TV

Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect

The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
WIBW

Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
KVOE

Trial approaching for woman accused of drug distribution in Emporia

Court proceedings continue for a woman accused of drug distribution in Emporia. Amanda Sibert has a motions hearing set at 9 am Wednesday, with a motion to suppress unspecified evidence to be discussed. Sibert then has her final pretrial set for 4 pm Wednesday, with trial tentatively set to begin Monday. Trial could begin Aug. 29 or Sept. 19, depending on how proceedings go this week.
WIBW

Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
JC Post

RCPD: Suspects held victim at gunpoint, stole 2 firearms

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and burglary in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault and burglary at a residence n the 500 block of Fifteenth Street in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 19-year-old...
KSNT News

Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
KVOE

Primeaux back on Lyon County Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list

Less than 10 days after he was sentenced for stealing items from the Lee Beran Recreation Center, John Paul Primeaux is wanted again by local law enforcement. Lyon County Crime Stoppers has put Primeaux back on its Felony Friday list on suspected probation revocation, which means there is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

