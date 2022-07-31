Billings Royals 'rewrite the script' in state title win over Helena

www.tncontentexchange.com
montanasports.com
Butte Miners claim first state championship since 1953
BELGRADE — The Butte Miners' championship drought is over. The Miners stormed to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and Aidan Lee batted in the game-winning run as Butte routed the Billings Cardinals 12-2 in five innings to claim the State A Legion title on Sunday at Prescott Park.
NBCMontana
New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
KULR8
The American Dream: La Palmita opens Billings location
BILLINGS - It's the "American Dream" come true for Ricardo Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who established his restaurant in Red Lodge more than 10 years ago. Now, he's opened a location in Billings. I had the opportunity to sit down with him ahead of the grand opening of his new...
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
Sheridan Media
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
Flathead Beacon
Montana Democratic Platform Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access, State Constitution and Public Lands
Montana Democrats met in their historical stronghold of Butte this weekend for the party’s 2022 platform convention, reaffirming support for positions core to the party’s identity following a year of Republican control of the state that’s seen a rapid advancement of conservative policies emerging from Helena. Amendments...
Montana's 'Great Whites': 80 million years ago sharks roamed our area
The Western Interior Seaway occurred about 70-80 million years ago, ran through Billings and was home to several different species of sharks as well as other marine life.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
100 Miles From Billings, Gas is 40 Cents Cheaper. Why?
Earlier this week I shared with you an experience I recently had at a less-than-stellar motel in the small town of Forsyth. Located 100 miles east of Billings on I-94, the quaint railroad/agriculture town is nestled along the Yellowstone River and has a population of 1,591 according to 2020 Census data.
Helicopter rescues stranded cars for Montana residents
After 37 days, residents of the small community of Alpine at East Rosebud Lake were reunited with their stranded cars after they hired a helicopter to lift them one-by-one over the washed-out road.
yourbigsky.com
Rimrock mall in Billings updates hours
The Rimrock Mall announced Wednesday it would be changing its hours of operations starting August 22. The mall will open at 11 am and close at 8 pm on Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Previous hours were from 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm Sunday. Devin Hartley said this decision was made to align more closely with department store hours.
Parents react to Billings Public School's rescinded mandated mask policy
Billings Public School’s board of trustees rescinded their mandated mask policy on Monday. Many parents are relieved they can make their own choices while others are concerned.
2 women admit armed robbery of Billings Heights casino
Federal prosecutors alleged in court documents that on March 20, Fetter and Ramirez entered the Magic Diamond Casino, and Fetter removed five bottles of Southern Comfort liquor from a shelf.
2 injured in crash on Poly Drive in Billings
A two-vehicle crash briefly closed Poly Drive at Magnolia Place Monday morning. The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m.
It’s the Wild West in Billings. Should You Carry Your Own Gun?
Do you carry? Maybe you should. I make sure that wherever I go I have a firearm close by. It's just out of habit now. I always thought it would come in handy in case I run into a skunk or a snake. Now it's the nut jobs out there that we should be worried about.
KULR8
Suspect arrested after shooting at Motel 6 North in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the Motel 6 North in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the gunshot wound is located on the man's hip, and is considered non-life threatening. The suspect is...
Billings Police Investigating Weekend Robbery of 2 Victims on the Rims
Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."
Benefit planned for paralyzed Billings dancer after car accident
One Billings dancer’s life turned upside down after she was in a car accident in June, leaving her in a wheelchair.
