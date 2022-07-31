www.tncontentexchange.com
kmaland.com
Nebraska City council adopts land sale ordinance
(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
tncontentexchange.com
Brook, Doris E. 1948-2022 Highland, Kan.
HIGHLAND, Kan. - Doris Ellen Brook was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Horton, Kansas, to LeRoy and Ruth Brook, the youngest of 10 children born to this marriage. She passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 28, 2022. Doris grew up in Horton and the surrounding area, graduating from Horton High School in 1966.
tncontentexchange.com
Loe, Post 11 win state tournament, head to Alabama
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville senior Cooper Loe turned in the best season of his high school career as a junior and has continued to work on his game this summer. Loe joined the Post 11 American Legion team in St. Joseph — teaming with some of northwest Missouri’s top players. Post 11 also includes players from Mid-Buchanan, Central, West Platte, East Buchanan, Lathrop, Benton and Plattsburg.
redoakexpress.com
Building for new animal shelter leased, grand opening set for Aug. 13
Plans for a new animal shelter in Red Oak are beginning to take shape. Tracy Hill, representing the Heart of South West Iowa Animal Coalition, said they are in the process of renovating the building at 2047 Fernwood Ave. in Red Oak. Hill said the building is currently being leased, with the hope that it can later be purchased, and was needed due to an influx of animals needing a place to be boarded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri man injured after truck overturns
HOLT COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Mack truck driven by Dane E. Hawk, 54, Maitland, was westbound on MO 113 four miles south of Maitland. The truck traveled off the north side...
kmaland.com
Prescott man injured in Missouri crash
(Platte City) -- An Adams County man was hurt in a single vehicle crash in Missouri Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the wreck around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say 47-year-old Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott was driving a 2014 Nissan Armada southbound on Interstate 29 near Platte City when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Shaka Renee Gordon, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested July 28th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,000. Jeffrey Wade Massey,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident
A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City council considers fire department land development
FALLS CITY – The Falls City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1. The agenda includes a public hearing on the West Plaza addition, blocking off parking on Stone Street and an outdoor dance and beer garden on Stone Street for the Cobblestone Festival.
kmaland.com
Rock Port man injured in weekend wreck
(Rock Port) -- A Rock Port man was taken to the hospital following a wreck early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 1:30 a.m. on Burke Road just east of Rock Port. The patrol says 21-year-old Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound. Authorities say the vehicle came to a sharp curve, crossed the center line, traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued westbound, crossed a field and collided with an embankment.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck, Yukon collide south of Syracuse
SYRACUSE - Emergency crews responded Monday evening to a Highway 50 collision involving a freight truck and GMC Yukon. Syracuse Rescue took Megan Brown, 38, of Tecumseh and truck driver Tim Busboom, 62, of Filley to the hospital with possible minor injuries. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver...
tncontentexchange.com
Study to look at 2.2-mile overhaul of South Avenue
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a study of South Avenue designed to pave the way to a comprehensive overhaul of the more than 2-mile corridor that will improve roadway conditions, potentially widen lanes and make it safer for pedestrians. During Monday’s regular meeting, the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Route to Close Wednesday and Thursday
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – Missouri Department of Transportation crews plan to close Gentry County Route FF from Route C to 600th Road tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, for pavement repair. During the closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route.
WIBW
Seneca police search for stolen catalytic converter
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seneca Police are on the hunt for a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle overnight. The Seneca Police Department says in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 30, that between Friday evening and Saturday morning, a catalytic converter was stolen out of a vehicle within the city limits.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff suspects Falls City pair of cocaine
FALLS CITY -- David Winters and Haley Loyd, both of Falls City, were arrested July 29 for suspicion of possession of cocaine. Winters is also suspected of driving under the influence and obstructing a peace officer. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office also reports the arrest of Andrea Scates of Dawson...
tncontentexchange.com
Hearings set for man charged in Sunday standoff
A bond hearing and preliminary hearing have been set for a Savannah, Missouri, man charged with unlawful use of a weapon and firing at a person, vehicle or building during a Sunday standoff with law enforcement. The bond hearing for Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, has been set for 8:30 a.m....
kmaland.com
Nodaway County Primary Election Results
Nodaway County Primary Election Results US Senate (Republican Nomination) Votes Eric Schmitt 1602 Eric Greitens 855 Vicky Hartzler 683 Robert Allen 106 Patrick A Lewis 71 Mark McCloskey 62 Billy Long 49 Curtis D. Vaughan 40 Eric McElroy 34 Robert Olson 23 C.W. Gardner 20 Dave Sims 20 Dave Schatz 17 Hartford Tunnell 14 Bernie Mowinski 13 Deshon Porter 12 Dennis Lee Chilton 11 Darrell Leon McClanahan III 11 Rickey Joiner 10 Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr. 3 Kevin C. Schepers 1 US Senate (Democratic Nomination) Trudy Busch Valentine 301 Lucas Kunce 246 Spencer Toder 80 Carla Coffee Wright 33 Gena Ross 32 Lewis Rolen 23 Pat Kelly 20 Jewel Kelly 19 Ronald (Ron) William Harris 16 Josh Shipp 13 Clarence (Clay) Taylor 13 US Senate (Libertarian Nomination) Jonathan Dine 7 US Senate (Constitution Nomination) Paul Venable 0 State Auditor (Republican Nomination) Scott Fitzpatrick 2183 David Gregory 1034 State Auditor (Democratic Nomination) Alan Green 692 State Auditor (Libertarian Nomination) John A. Hartwig Jr. 7 US Representative -- 6th District (Republican Nomination) Sam Graves 3012 Brandon Kleinmeyer 251 Christopher Ryan 230 Dakota Shultz 125 John Dady 65 US Representative -- 6th District (Democratic Nomination) Henry Martin 428 Charles West 208 Michael Howard 124 US Representative -- 6th District (Libertarian Nomination) Edward A. (Andy) Maidment 7 State Senator -- 12th District (Republican Nomination) Rusty Black 2480 J. Eggleston 957 Delus Johnson 237 State Senator -- 12th District (Democratic Nomination) Michael J. Baumli 759 State Representative -- 1st District (Republican Nomination) Jeff Farnan 1765 Alan Bennett 1052 Holly Kay Cronk 646 Jasper Logan 228 Michelle Horner 87 State Represenative -- 1st District (Democratic Nomination) Jess Piper 768 Associate Circuit Judge (Republican Nomination) Robert (Bob) L. Rice 3344 Presiding Commissioner (Republican Nomination) Bill Walker 3427 Clerk of the Circuit Court (Republican Nomination) Elaine Wilson 3507 Clerk of the County Commission (Republican Nomination) Melinda Patton 3452 Recorder of Deeds (Republican Nomination) Lisa Nickerson 2292 Renae Sturm 1451 Prosecuting Attorney (Republican Nomination) Tina Deiter 3298 Worth County R-III School District Proposition Tigers Yes 5 No 12.
tncontentexchange.com
Savannah man arrested in daylong standoff with SJPD
A Savannah, Missouri, man was arrested by St. Joseph police on suspicion of firing around 20 or more shots from a house after a daylong standoff Sunday in the 700 block of South 16th Street. Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, was arrested Sunday night and charged with unlawful use of a...
News Channel Nebraska
First Street driver hits power pole
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man denied rescue squad transport Monday after the car he was driving left First Street and hit a power pole. The large pole carries a main electrical loop for the city and is near electrical service to the water treatment plant, but there was no electrical disruption.
