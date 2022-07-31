Why are some Rexburg student housing owners making the switch to condos?

Gary R Butterworth, 89, of Ammon, passed away July 31, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Gary was born December 22, 1932, in Ucon, Idaho, to Edmond Isaiah Butterworth and Gladys Francis Rogers. He grew up and attended schools in Menan and Rigby and graduated from Roberts High School. Gary was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Europe.

AMMON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO