Why are some Rexburg student housing owners making the switch to condos?

Construction begins on part of Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. Construction will begin at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2. There will be lane closures but no street closures. Construction activities will occur between 7 a.m. and...
Idaho Falls approves land purchase for future fire station
Idaho Falls will soon be getting its second fire station in a decade. The City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of about seven acres of land for a future fire station on the corner of Spitfire Street and Boeing Street.
Grass fire blocks Highway 33 west of Rexburg
A grass fire burning near State Highway 33 has closed the highway between old Highway 91 and 5500 West Road which is 4 to 8 miles west of Rexburg. The post Grass fire blocks Highway 33 west of Rexburg appeared first on Local News 8.
Firefighters battling 10-acre blaze west of Rexburg hours after Hamer fire
REXBURG – Firefighters are working to contain a fire west of Rexburg Monday evening. Assistant Fire Chief Nick White with Central Fire District in Jefferson County tells EastIdahoNews.com the 10-acre blaze started around 5 p.m. on ID Highway 33. It’s about 10 miles west of Rexburg near the shooting range.
116-plot subdivision approved in Ammon
The city of Ammon has approved a preliminary plat for a 116-plot housing subdivision called Legacy Village. Legacy Village will be built on the Northeast corner of South Hitt Road and 49th South.
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
Idaho Falls street closed to traffic Monday night
IDAHO FALLS – Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, a small section of Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls will be closed completely to vehicle traffic to accommodate construction activities. Detours around the construction zone will be in place. Motorists should plan accordingly. The road will reopen the...
What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies
This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
Fire breaks out at Camas Wildlife Refuge
HAMER – Multiple agencies are battling a blaze at Camas National Wildlife Refuge in Hamer. A witness informed EastIdahoNews.com about it at 2:40 p.m. Monday. Chief Carl Anderson with Central Fire District in Jefferson County confirms there is a fire. Little information is available right now. Anderson says Hamer...
Third fatal car accident on Idaho HWY 33 this month
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Just after noon on July 28, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda Sedan traveling southbound on Highway 32 when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. The collision caused...
No injuries in 3-vehicle collision at Idaho Falls intersection
IDAHO FALLS – A crash at an Idaho Falls intersection Monday evening resulted in some rush hour hang-ups. A three-vehicle collision happened just before 6 p.m. on the corner of East 25th and South 25th, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not clear what caused...
Blackfoot coffee shop finishes remodeling project
BLACKFOOT — The new owners of Wake Up Call, a coffee shop with a 20-year history in Blackfoot, cut the ribbon on July 22 with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce to commemorate an expansive remodeling project that is now complete. Clint Grover and Denise Miles are a...
Driver not hurt after truck flips upside down in Bonneville County field
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating an unusual crash on the outskirts of Bonneville County. A box truck hauling insulation is upside down in a field on South 1st East and 113 South. It happened just before 5 p.m., according to witnesses. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County...
Rigby couple arrested after allegedly trying to cash fraudulent check in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A man and woman have each been charged for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at a Pocatello bank. Charolette Marie Kirschbaum, 38, has been charged with felony making or passing a fictitious check, according to court documents. Michael Elmo Kirschbaum, 45, has been charged with felony forgery. A...
Gary Butterworth
Gary R Butterworth, 89, of Ammon, passed away July 31, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Gary was born December 22, 1932, in Ucon, Idaho, to Edmond Isaiah Butterworth and Gladys Francis Rogers. He grew up and attended schools in Menan and Rigby and graduated from Roberts High School. Gary was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Europe.
Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs
An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
I’m $5,000 in debt and make $65,000 a year. Should I help my parents fix their roof?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Burn and fireworks ban issued in Fremont County
ST. ANTHONY — A ban on fireworks and open fires has been issued in Fremont County. The Board of Commissioners signed the ban Monday. It applies to all solid fuel open fires and prohibits the discharge of fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county until further notice. The board...
3 people express interest in Bingham County Sheriff position
BLACKFOOT — The search for a new interim sheriff in Bingham County is underway. Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter one week ago and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.
A behind-the-scenes look inside the Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in four months and crews are staying busy making sure everything is ready for concerts, hockey games, conferences, conventions and other events. The Hero Arena will hold up to 6,000 people and is home to the Idaho Falls...
