Eurasian Milfoil & Lake Leelanau
Performing Arts Center, Leland Public School, Leland. Head of the Lake Association, Brian Price & Annalise Povolo will discuss this invasive plant affecting Lake Leelanau, the danger it poses & what is being done about it. Details on website.
Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk
Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
Evening on River Street
Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Sweetwater Blues Band.
"Back to School Shoes"
New shoes & socks for kids (toddler to teen), eye exams & glasses (if needed), school supplies & more. Call to register: 947-2055.
Grand Traverse Kennel Club Meeting & Potluck/Picnic
Bring a dish to pass. Picnic & social time at 6pm; meeting at 7pm. New and prospective members are encouraged to attend.
ENERGIZE Leelanau Challenge!
Looking for local, community-driven projects that will help move Leelanau County toward a clean energy future. Awards can range from $250-$15,000. Schools, nonprofits, governments, businesses & churches are all eligible.
Baby's Breath Removal
Presented by Grand Traverse Conservation District. Help remove invasive baby's breath. Meet in the lower parking lot of Elberta Beach to fill out paperwork & get your equipment. Register.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Dan Malski Solo Art Exhibit: Five Miles North of Northport Times 13 Years
After a career as a car designer that took him to Brazil, China & Australia, Dan lives in Leelanau Township where he applies his design skills to pastel painting, furniture design & architecture. The art exhibit will display all of these endeavors. It runs through Aug. 6, with a reception & afterglow on Aug. 6 from 7-11pm.
