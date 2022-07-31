ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernexpress.com

Eurasian Milfoil & Lake Leelanau

Performing Arts Center, Leland Public School, Leland. Head of the Lake Association, Brian Price & Annalise Povolo will discuss this invasive plant affecting Lake Leelanau, the danger it poses & what is being done about it. Details on website.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
northernexpress.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
BELLAIRE, MI
northernexpress.com

Evening on River Street

Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Sweetwater Blues Band.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
northernexpress.com

"Back to School Shoes"

New shoes & socks for kids (toddler to teen), eye exams & glasses (if needed), school supplies & more. Call to register: 947-2055.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Glen Arbor, MI
Entertainment
City
Glen Arbor, MI
northernexpress.com

ENERGIZE Leelanau Challenge!

Looking for local, community-driven projects that will help move Leelanau County toward a clean energy future. Awards can range from $250-$15,000. Schools, nonprofits, governments, businesses & churches are all eligible.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Baby's Breath Removal

Presented by Grand Traverse Conservation District. Help remove invasive baby's breath. Meet in the lower parking lot of Elberta Beach to fill out paperwork & get your equipment. Register.
ELBERTA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precipice#Arts Center#Gallery#Poems
northernexpress.com

Dan Malski Solo Art Exhibit: Five Miles North of Northport Times 13 Years

After a career as a car designer that took him to Brazil, China & Australia, Dan lives in Leelanau Township where he applies his design skills to pastel painting, furniture design & architecture. The art exhibit will display all of these endeavors. It runs through Aug. 6, with a reception & afterglow on Aug. 6 from 7-11pm.
NORTHPORT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy