ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, SD

Red Flag Warning issued for West Central Plains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wildfire that started Sunday evening around the Fish Canyon area in the Black Hills is still not fully extinguished. Fire crews have gained some ground, but there are reasons why a fire like this is hard to keep under control. Timothy Sherwin the Incident...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction

SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash west of Lead on Sunday. According to a release, a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The person was not...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon

STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Meade County, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
County
Pennington County, SD
wnax.com

One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash

One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
LEAD, SD
sdpb.org

Man dies in motorcycle crash prior to Sturgis Rally

A 28-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. Preliminary reports say the man was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 14A. He failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, crossing the eastbound lane into a ditch. He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Trough#West Central Plains#Mdt#Mph
kotatv.com

Name released in Ziebach County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Nathan Bootz, a 31-year-old man from Lemmon, has been identified as the person who died early last Saturday in a one-vehicle crash east of Bison. The incident occurred when Bootz’s failed to negotiate a left curve on South Dakota Highway 20. The vehicle overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ZIEBACH COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Richard found guilty of 2020 Rapid City Christmas Eve Murder

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Elias Richard was found guilty Thursday of second degree murder in his involvement in the death of 31-year-old Vernall Marshall. On December 24, 2020, near the 1000-block of Silverleaf Avenue, Richard, along with three accomplices, set up a fake drug deal to lure Marshall into their car where they then attacked him. Richard then fatally shot Marshall.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kotatv.com

Don’t park there!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is reminding motorcyclists and all drivers to refrain from parking in white or yellow-striped areas next to accessible parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. The white or yellow-striped areas adjacent to the accessible parking spaces provides...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities release report of Rapid City officer-involved shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released the summary of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Rapid City on May 31, 2022. According to the Attorney General’s press release, investigators with the DCI found the officer...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of minor at 2021 Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Christopher Thomas Dahl was arrested in August 2021 in connection with a sex trafficking sting during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In a text conversation with the agent, Dahl arranged to pay $250 dollars...
STURGIS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy