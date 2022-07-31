Red Flag Warning issued for West Central Plains by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
KEVN
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wildfire that started Sunday evening around the Fish Canyon area in the Black Hills is still not fully extinguished. Fire crews have gained some ground, but there are reasons why a fire like this is hard to keep under control. Timothy Sherwin the Incident...
Black Hills Pioneer
Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction
SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
kotatv.com
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash west of Lead on Sunday. According to a release, a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The person was not...
kbhbradio.com
Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon
STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
wnax.com
One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash
One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
sdpb.org
Man dies in motorcycle crash prior to Sturgis Rally
A 28-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. Preliminary reports say the man was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 14A. He failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, crossing the eastbound lane into a ditch. He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced...
kotatv.com
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
This South Dakota Restaurant Is Known For A Single Menu Item
When you think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake. But there is one restaurant in the state that does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak!...
kotatv.com
Name released in Ziebach County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Nathan Bootz, a 31-year-old man from Lemmon, has been identified as the person who died early last Saturday in a one-vehicle crash east of Bison. The incident occurred when Bootz’s failed to negotiate a left curve on South Dakota Highway 20. The vehicle overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
kotatv.com
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis couple receives huge honor for their community involvement at Meade County Fair
STURGIS, S.D. – The Meade County Fair wrapped up Saturday afternoon, with the two-day event dedicated to a local couple for their decades-long involvement in the county’s agriculture landscape. Vonda and Myron Andersen have been a staple part of Meade County’s 4-H community for years, and are still...
newscenter1.tv
Richard found guilty of 2020 Rapid City Christmas Eve Murder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Elias Richard was found guilty Thursday of second degree murder in his involvement in the death of 31-year-old Vernall Marshall. On December 24, 2020, near the 1000-block of Silverleaf Avenue, Richard, along with three accomplices, set up a fake drug deal to lure Marshall into their car where they then attacked him. Richard then fatally shot Marshall.
kotatv.com
How one tragedy started a foundation to educate others on water safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“Cold Water...Josh was on the back...with his really good friend and never surfaced after he fell off.” says Louise McDaniel, Mother of Joshua Haugen. On June 4th, 1999, Joshua Haugen was on the back of a Jet Ski on the Pactola Reservoir when he...
kotatv.com
Don’t park there!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is reminding motorcyclists and all drivers to refrain from parking in white or yellow-striped areas next to accessible parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. The white or yellow-striped areas adjacent to the accessible parking spaces provides...
Rapid City Post 22 claims Class ‘A’ State Championship
Rapid City Post 22 picked up two wins on Sunday, including a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to claim the 2022 Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Championship.
newscenter1.tv
SHIFTING YEARS: One car, two families, and an unlikely reunion 50 years in the making
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A pretty normal transaction – buying a car – turned into so much more for two South Dakota families. “Dad died on September 18, 1978, and I was five years old,” says Brian Olson. The Olson family lived in Willow Lake in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities release report of Rapid City officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released the summary of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Rapid City on May 31, 2022. According to the Attorney General’s press release, investigators with the DCI found the officer...
KELOLAND TV
Man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of minor at 2021 Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Christopher Thomas Dahl was arrested in August 2021 in connection with a sex trafficking sting during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In a text conversation with the agent, Dahl arranged to pay $250 dollars...
