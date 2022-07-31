ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell by NWS

 2 days ago
UPDATE 8:47 PM Sunday: Evacuations are occurring for the “Fish Fire”

UPDATE 8:47 PM: Evacuations are occurring from south of Canyon Springs Road to the south end of the fire and east of Wyoming Highway 585. An area closure is in place that is south of Clark Road to Reynolds road, south to Moskeee and west to Wyoming highway 585. The public is being urged to stay away from the area to allow firefighters to have mobility.
SUNDANCE, WY
County
Campbell County, WY
State
South Dakota State
County
Crook County, WY
State
Wyoming State
One dead in motorcycle crash west of Lead

LEAD, S.D. — One person died in a motorcycle crash west of Lead early Sunday morning. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash

One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
LEAD, SD
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
GILLETTE, WY
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Weather
Environment
NWS
Campbell County, Wyoming Has One of the Highest Foreclosure Rates in the Nation

The worst inflation in 40 years has led to cascading effects, with consumer sentiment declining and gross domestic product decreasing in the first quarter of this year. While the Federal Reserve has been raising rates to tame inflation, this has resulted in higher mortgage rates. Combined, these factors appear to be cooling the U.S. housing market after white-hot demand in the past two years sent prices skyward.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 1

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of minor at 2021 Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Christopher Thomas Dahl was arrested in August 2021 in connection with a sex trafficking sting during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In a text conversation with the agent, Dahl arranged to pay $250 dollars...
STURGIS, SD
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, July 29

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Dog bite, July 29, Desert Hills Circle, GPD. A 19-year-old woman was cited...

