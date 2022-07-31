Red Flag Warning issued for Butte County Area by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE-5:30 PM MONDAY: “Fish Wildfire” has progressed eastward, structure protection underway
SUNDANCE, W.Y.- Fire crews are still actively fighting the Fish Wildfire 7 miles southeast of Sundance on Iron Mountain. The fire started on private land, is 0% contained, and human caused. Evacuations are occurring in residences south of Canyon Springs Road to the south end of the fire and east...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE 8:47 PM Sunday: Evacuations are occurring for the “Fish Fire”
UPDATE 8:47 PM: Evacuations are occurring from south of Canyon Springs Road to the south end of the fire and east of Wyoming Highway 585. An area closure is in place that is south of Clark Road to Reynolds road, south to Moskeee and west to Wyoming highway 585. The public is being urged to stay away from the area to allow firefighters to have mobility.
kbhbradio.com
Evening update – Fish Fire now at 6,500 acres
SUNDANCE, Wyo. – In a late afternoon/early evening update, fire officials say the Fish Fire is now 6,500 acres. A type 1 team will be taking over on Wednesday to help combat the ongoing fire. There is no listed containment on the fire. Our earlier story is below:. SUNDANCE,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction
SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
KEVN
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash west of Lead on Sunday. According to a release, a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The person was not...
kbhbradio.com
Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon
STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
wnax.com
One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash
One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
county17.com
Man dies in Crook County in shootout with sheriff’s deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man was fatally shot Saturday by law enforcement officers in Crook County after he fired on them while they tried to arrest him, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Sunday. At around 10:10 p.m. Friday, a trooper stopped the man as he was walking along Interstate...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis couple receives huge honor for their community involvement at Meade County Fair
STURGIS, S.D. – The Meade County Fair wrapped up Saturday afternoon, with the two-day event dedicated to a local couple for their decades-long involvement in the county’s agriculture landscape. Vonda and Myron Andersen have been a staple part of Meade County’s 4-H community for years, and are still...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally staffing and employee housing difficult to keep up, but businesses find ways to make it work
STURGIS, S.D. — The annual rally in Sturgis is the city’s largest economic driver, bringing in around $1.2 million in tax revenue last year. This year is shaping up to be another successful and busy event for both attendees and local establishments. For many, hiring local is the...
KELOLAND TV
Are Sturgis Rally goers getting younger?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Will the bikers who came to Sturgis in 2021 be the bikers of 2022 and beyond?. In 2019, the average age of a biker who attended the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was 54. But that biker was younger in 2021. The average age for...
