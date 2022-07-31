ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, SD

Red Flag Warning issued for Butte County Area by NWS

 2 days ago
UPDATE 8:47 PM Sunday: Evacuations are occurring for the “Fish Fire”

UPDATE 8:47 PM: Evacuations are occurring from south of Canyon Springs Road to the south end of the fire and east of Wyoming Highway 585. An area closure is in place that is south of Clark Road to Reynolds road, south to Moskeee and west to Wyoming highway 585. The public is being urged to stay away from the area to allow firefighters to have mobility.
SUNDANCE, WY
Evening update – Fish Fire now at 6,500 acres

SUNDANCE, Wyo. – In a late afternoon/early evening update, fire officials say the Fish Fire is now 6,500 acres. A type 1 team will be taking over on Wednesday to help combat the ongoing fire. There is no listed containment on the fire. Our earlier story is below:. SUNDANCE,...
SUNDANCE, WY
Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction

SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
SPEARFISH, SD
County
Butte County, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash west of Lead on Sunday. According to a release, a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The person was not...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon

STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
STURGIS, SD
One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash

One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
LEAD, SD
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
Are Sturgis Rally goers getting younger?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Will the bikers who came to Sturgis in 2021 be the bikers of 2022 and beyond?. In 2019, the average age of a biker who attended the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was 54. But that biker was younger in 2021. The average age for...
STURGIS, SD

