Son of fallen Charleston deputy receives special birthday parade from local police, Batman

Boy found 'sweating profusely, in distress' in hot car; mother charged: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing charges after leaving her son in a car without any air conditioning while she shopped at TJ Maxx, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Monday at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to 1812 Sam Rittenberg...
Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. In this edition, we are going back to school with a Charleston Police officer. He’s no stranger to the classroom as a school resource officer.
Charleston Police officers respond to mental health crisis, save man's life
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several Charleston Police (CPD) officers are being praised for their efforts to help a man suffering from a mental health crisis, the department stated on Wednesday morning. On July 30, CPD Officers Darren Schlegel, Taylor Schwartz, and Kyle Skeels responded to the North Bridge after...
Man wanted after Colleton County pool hall shooting now in custody
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man sought by authorities after a deadly shooting at a Colleton County pool hall has turned himself in. On Wednesday morning, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Shannon Kinard, who was wanted for murder, was in custody. Kinard was considered "armed and...
SLED charges Harleyville murder suspect with cashing in stolen scratch-off tickets
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Dorchester County man is facing charges after cashing in four stolen scratch-off tickets at a gas station, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). John Stanford Johnson, 44, of Harleyville, passed four stolen lottery tickets and received $185...
CPD: Man pulled out gun after drink was thrown away at West Ashley bar
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have arrested a suspect accused of pulling out a gun at a West Ashley bar. On Saturday at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to King Claw - Juicy Seafood & Bar located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard for reports of an armed man, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4.
Lowcountry police departments participating in National Night Out
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — National Night Out is being celebrated across the United States on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual event looks to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve and protect. Several police departments around the Lowcountry are hosting their own celebrations. Charleston County Sheriff's...
Summerville Police make arrest in death of vulnerable adult
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police say a town man was arrested Monday after a man in his care was found deceased in poor living conditions. Randy Moore, 66, was arrested Monday, August 1. He was charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.
Joint Base Charleston FD selling t-shirts in support of Suicide Awareness Month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Joint Base Charleston Fire Department is looking to raise support for suicide awareness. Throughout September, the department is selling special t-shirts as part of Suicide Awareness Month. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team and its “Step Up &...
SROs prepare for school year with active-shooter training at Goose Creek High
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Just days before thousands of students from throughout the Lowcountry head back to class, law enforcement is getting important last-minute school safety work done. The sound of gunshots could be heard on the first floor of Goose Creek High School on Tuesday morning. But,...
SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide
SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
Collision involving Amtrak train, unoccupied vehicle under investigation in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — An early morning collision involving an Amtrak train and an unoccupied vehicle is under investigation in Goose Creek on Wednesday. Amtrak said the incident happened on Liberty Hall Road around 1:25 a.m. An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed the train was traveling from Sanford, Fla. to...
Firefighters association raises concerns about staffing at Goose Creek Fire Department
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina says the Goose Creek Fire Department has been understaffed for six months. They say firefighters are overworked and exhausted. The fire department currently has 18 vacancies, but the city said eight of those vacancies will be filled...
Georgetown Police searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Friday. According to GPD, Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen Friday around 3 p.m. walking in the woods near Ridge Street. He was reported missing later that day.
Urgent shortage at Charleston County 911 call center, officials push for recruits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s a job where every second matters, but officials with Charleston County say there’s a critical need for dispatchers at its 911 call center in North Charleston. Currently, the call center has 47 vacancies, which means there's only enough staff to fill...
North Charleston PD, City Council discuss Joint Operations Center timeline
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s the goal years in the making: a safer North Charleston. A Joint Operations Center with hundreds of surveillance cameras to monitor the city was supposed to be up and running in July. We spoke with North Charleston Police and City Council members...
Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in crash Sunday along Interstate 26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman killed in a collision along Interstate 26 on Sunday. Officials said 29-year-old Gabrielle Brownlee died on July 31 after her vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned before striking a tree. Original...
Coroner: Saint Stephen man killed in crash on Highway 52 Sunday
BONNEAU, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash on Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. Andrew Johnson, 33, of Saint Stephen was located deceased from the collision. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, in Bonneau. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office...
Fatal motorcycle crash located days later in Berkeley Co., driver deceased
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a deadly motorcycle crash was located Sunday, roughly three days after they believe it occurred. Officials said the collision likely occurred on July 28, around 12:26 a.m. The wreckage was located Sunday. Police say a 2014 Honda motorcycle...
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital unveiling new ambulances
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital is showing off two new ambulances for the first time on Tuesday. The vehicles feature special ventilators that can be used on premature newborns up to teens aged 18 years old. These ambulances have been certified by the Department...
