Ice Bucket Challenge event in Yonkers raises awareness for ALS

Nurses demand safer working conditions at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Hundreds of nurses at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie are calling for better working conditions.
Pomona gas station raises money for worker's child who has rare genetic disorder
A Hudson Valley gas station is raising funds to help an employee's child who has a rare genetic disorder.
This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country
White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
Organs donated by Yonkers man killed in accident to save a dozen others
The family of a Yonkers man killed in an accident is making sure his legacy lives on.
Norwood Neighbors Mourn Tragic Death of “Very Good” Neighbor, Father & Husband, Nate Rivers
Norwood neighbors of 35-year-old young husband and father, Nathaniel “Nate” Rivers, were still processing his sudden and tragic passing on July 21, just hours after a horrific fatal stabbing ended his life as he sat in his car, sharing a pizza with his wife in the midst of a summer thunderstorm. His murder is one of 11 to have taken place in the 52nd Precinct so far this year, a jump of 450 percent in the precinct’s murder tally, compared to the same period last year (2).
15 Fun Attractions to Enjoy in Yonkers with Kids
Did you know that Yonkers is the third most populated city in New York (after New York City and Buffalo)? Or that it is commonly referred to as “the sixth borough.” Offering a hub of culture, the arts, entertainment, food, parks, and more, a visit to Yonkers with kids offers much to see. From gardens to climbing walls to museums (and so much more!), a visit to Yonkers with kids offers something for everyone. Here are some fun Yonkers attractions to get on your radar:
As NYC battles heat and lifeguard shortage, Adams visits Bronx pool
Mayor Eric Adams at Mullaly Park in the Bronx on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The Parks Department is managing to keep its 51 pools open, but not always at full capacity. [ more › ]
NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard
A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
NYC to give additional $5 coupons to 40K eligible senior citizens for fresh produce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh produce can be hard to come by for many New Yorkers, particularly the city’s older population, but starting this week, a New York City program will try to help change that. The city Department for the Aging’s network of community based partners will...
Mother says daughter was racially discriminated against at NJ Chuck E. Cheese location
A local mother says her toddler was the victim of racial discrimination at Chuck E. Cheese in Wayne.
National Night Out Against Crime happens Tuesday; Check events in your neighborhood
NEW YORK – The annual National Night Out Against Crime is happening Tuesday. Local communities will be holding family-friendly gatherings to help foster relationships with police. The 113th precinct will host an event in South Jamaica, Queens. Mayor Eric Adams will visit several events, including one in the 44th...
7 sought for throwing glass bottles at NYPD officers in the Bronx
MT. EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police took several men into custody and launched a search for seven more after a group allegedly threw glass bottles at police in the Bronx on Sunday, officials said. Video shared by the NYPD shows a small portion of what happened near East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue, but […]
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
La Gran Parada Dominicana kicks off in the Bronx Sunday
One of the largest displays of Dominican pride will take place in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.
Harlem entrepreneurs celebrate Black Business Month
NEW YORK -- August is Black Business Month across the country. In Harlem, entrepreneurs are celebrating surviving a global pandemic, by working together.For 33 years, Harlem's Heaven Hats has crowned those with a flair for fashion. Owner Evetta Petty's creations can be seen at derby parties and other upscale events around the neighborhood."It's been a real sense of community among small business owners, especially here in Harlem," Petty told CBS2's Jessi Mitchell on Monday.Petty finds resources through the Harlem Commonwealth Council, where Hamil Douglas serves as president and CEO."That's a testament to the management skill of the owner of the...
Caribbean pride on display at Bronx Dominican Day Parade
NEW YORK -- The Bronx Dominican Day Parade was held on Sunday afternoon.There was plenty of Latin music as the parade made its way up the Grand Concourse, beginning on East 176th Street in the Mount Hope section of the borough.For decades, the annual event has highlighted the Caribbean nation's music, food, culture and history.There were feet moving, hands clapping, and flags waving. It's how you celebrate the Bronx Dominican Day Parade."We're all Dominican today," one person told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado."It means pride, joy. It means to just live," another person said."It's good to know where you come from," another said.It...
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’
White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Massage therapist rapes woman in her Brooklyn home on Valentine’s Day, suit alleges
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A husband’s romantic Valentine’s Day gesture turned tragic when his wife was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in their Brooklyn home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit. The woman, identified as Jane SE Doe in court papers filed in Brooklyn, sued massage company Soothe, Inc. and Evident, Inc., the […]
