‘I was figuring we were gonna die.’ Ky. flood victims recall narrow escapes, begin cleanup.

www.sanluisobispo.com
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How many wildfires has California had this year? What to know as McKinney burns
The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned more than 55,000 acres as of Monday morning. The last major fire, Oak Fire, ignited in Mariposa County less than two weeks ago, burning nearly 20,000 acres. With wildfire season now in full swing, what other fire incidents have occurred in California...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook part of California, geologists said. The earthquake struck near Llano at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Llano is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Some shaking from the earthquake could be felt as far as Victorville, near Inglewood...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will California keep offering health care plans at $10 a month? It’s up to Congress
Two out of every three California residents qualified this year for a health insurance premium of $10 or less through Covered California, but those rates will skyrocket next year without congressional action. It looks like U.S. legislators are about to vote on legislation that would extend the federal financial assistance...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gov. Newsom declares California state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Monday evening in response to the worsening monkeypox outbreak. The declaration was needed to “coordinate a whole-of-government response to monkeypox, seek additional vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on accessing vaccines and treatment,” Newsom’s office said in a statement.
Comments / 0