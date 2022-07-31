Commonwealth Games: Triathlon relay silver 'icing on cake' for Non Stanford

www.bbc.com
ESPN
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon after day one
England's defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson nudged her lead out to 109 points after four...
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
England's Molly Caudery takes the silver medal in the women's pole vault at the Commonwealth Games - after team-mate Holly Bradshaw was forced to pull out with a hamstring injury
Molly Caudery has secured a silver medal for England in the women's pole vault at the Commonwealth Games. The 22-year-old cleared 4.45m in the final on Friday evening, the same height as two competitors who finished behind her but with fewer attempts. New Zealand's Imogen Ayris took bronze, with her...
Commonwealth Games events today including Joe Fraser, James Hall and Adam Peaty
Joe Fraser and James Hall will target Commonwealth Games glory in Monday’s pommel final as Adam Peaty aims to bounce back from a shock fourth place in the 100 metres breaststroke.Fraser and Hall enter the first day of apparatus finals at Arena Birmingham contending with injuries.Fraser was part of the team gold despite a fractured foot while Hall was beaten out by teammate Jake Jarman in the all-around final, settling for silver, although it could have been worse given he battled through immense pain from an ankle injury.Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Latest updates from Day 4 The England pair will...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda
For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
International Business Times
McKeon Dazzles In Commonwealth Pool As Kenny Wins Emotional Cycling Gold
Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. It was another night of domination in the Birmingham pool for Australia, who now have 16 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics...
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
Adam Peaty will be out for redemption in the final of the men's 50 breaststroke after falling short in both the 100 breast here and the 50 four years ago. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England lose to Singapore in badminton mixed team bronze play-off
England fought hard but were beaten 3-0 by Singapore in badminton's mixed team bronze...
McKeon reigns in Commonwealth pool as horror crash mars track cycling
Swimming superstars Emma McKeon and Chad le Clos made Commonwealth Games history on Sunday as Adam Peaty suffered a shock defeat while the track cycling was overshadowed by a horror smash. Australia also had a good day at the track cycling but their haul of three golds was overshadowed by a horrific crash.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
ESPN
Blitzboks and swimmers rocket South Africa up Commonwealth Games standings
South Africa's Commonwealth Games team played a blinder on the weekend, rocketing up the medals table thanks to gold medals from swimmers Tatjana Schoenmaker, Lara van Niekerk, and Pieter Coetze, and the Blitzboks winning their Rugby Sevens final too. The four gold medals in Birmingham put South Africa in fourth...
Australian 4x100m mixed medley swim team win Commonwealth gold... while England secure bronze medal at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre
Australia picked up another gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning the 4x100m mixed medley on Tuesday evening. The Aussie superstars managed to win the final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre despite the awkward love triangle within the Australian team. The gold medal-winning team consisted of Mathew Temple,...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scottish trio Reese Lynch, Sam Hickey and Sean Lazzerini all guaranteed to win at least bronze in Birmingham
Scotland are guaranteed at least three bronze medals in the boxing after Reese Lynch,...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: NI's Kate O'Connor second in heptathlon after superb day one
Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor is in second spot after day one of the Commonwealth...
ESPN
CWG 2022: India win silver after losing to Malaysia in mixed team badminton final
Defending champions India claim silver after losing to Malaysia in the mixed team badminton final. Only PV Sindhu won her women's singles match as Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopinchand lose their respective matches. India started their tie with the doubles match. It was a tricky one...
Jake Jarman ‘delighted’ to claim four golds in Commonwealth Games first
Jake Jarman became the first gymnast to win four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games while Alice Kinsella won individual gold in the floor exercise
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Judokas Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns add to NI's medal tally
Judokas Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns added to Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games medal tally...
ESPN
Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty suffers shock defeat in 100m breaststroke final
BIRMINGHAM, England -- Adam Peaty suffered a stunning defeat in the men's 100m breaststroke final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday as England teammate James Wilby took gold. Peaty, who missed last month's FINA World Championships with a broken foot, was racing in his first major final since Tokyo...
