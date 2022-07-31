India Celebrates Monsoon Festival with Folk Performances

www.voanews.com
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Local artist and producer African Cowboy wants to shed light on his culture
On July 14, rolling out hosted the Backwoods Making Smoke music panel. The event brought together local artists, producers and music makers to network and gain skills in their respective fields. J. Sims, J.R. McKee, and Joshua “J1” Raiford spoke to the guests and gave tips and advice for working in the music industry.
Daily Beast
One of the Greatest Collections of Italian Art Is in This Tiny Mountain Town
Tucked inside the lower reaches of the Alps lies the Italian region of Trentino, famous for its stunning landscapes, picture-perfect villages and buzzing economy based around agriculture, tourism, and hi-tech startups. But Trentino has recently acquired a new feather in its Alpine cap—a world-class modern art museum located in the...
Frieze London, Frieze Masters Name More Than 200 Galleries for Upcoming October Edition
Click here to read the full article. The organizers of Frieze London and Frieze Masters have announced the over 200 galleries that will participate in both fairs that will run concurrently in Regent’s Park from October 12 to October 16. For Frieze London, which focuses primarily on post-war and contemporary art, more than 160 galleries will offer their wares in the British capital, including Lisson Gallery, Carlos/Ishikawa, Sadie Coles HQ, Taka Ishii Gallery, David Kordansky, Matthew Marks Gallery, Maureen Paley, Gallery Hyundai, Kukje Gallery, and Galerie Lelong. The world’s four largest galleries, Pace, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, and David Zwirner, will have...
Voice of America
New Zealand's Borders Fully Open After Long Pandemic Closure
Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's borders fully reopened to visitors from around the world on Monday, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed them in March 2020. New Zealand's borders started reopening in February, first for New Zealanders, and restrictions have progressively eased. The process of...
Voice of America
Chinese Company Looks to Buy Solomon Islands Seaport
A Chinese state-owned company is negotiating to buy a forestry plantation with a port and World War II airstrip in the Solomon Islands. The United States and its allies are concerned that China wants to create a naval stronghold in the South Pacific country. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported...
Voice of America
West African Bakers Aim to Reduce Dependence on Imported Grains
Commercial bakers from eight West Africa countries are doing what they can to reduce their dependence on foreign wheat and strengthen their nations’ food security by forming a trade association. For VOA Allison Fernandes reports from Dakar, Senegal. Carol Guensburg narrates her report.
Voice of America
China Using Sri Lanka's Indebtedness to Show Military Muscle
NEW DELHI — China has dispatched a military ship to Sri Lanka's port city of Hambantota in the midst of the rapidly changing political situation in the island nation. The move has raised questions about whether China is trying to establish a strong military presence on Sri Lanka's Indian Ocean coast.
The big picture: an insider-outsider’s view of Mumbai
The bird sitting on top of its cage in Mumbai – should I stay or should I go? – became a potent symbol for the British photographer Kalpesh Lathigra. His family had emigrated to London from Mumbai before he was born, but they remained Indians in Britain. When they visited family back on the subcontinent, however, they were firmly categorised as “Britishers”. Like the bird freed from its cage, but unsure about flight, they were caught between two lives, two cities.
Collider
10 Essential Films About Revolution
When life has you feeling down, there's almost nothing better than a good underdog movie. And perhaps the biggest and most cathartic of underdog movies are those that deal with revolutions. After all, you can't get much more underdog than taking on a huge, flawed, and/or evil system that holds most - if not all - of the power.
Atlas Obscura
Asakusa Twelve Stories Mural
Though the Asakusa district is known as one of the most historic neighborhoods in Tokyo today, with its old temples and traditional shops, it was once the center of Japan’s modernization, where new inventions and cultures were introduced to the general public. It’s the site of Japan’s first amusement park, elevator system, bar, and motion picture theater, some of which still stand. The 12-story-tall Ryōunkaku tower, unfortunately, is not one of those survivors.
Why does ancient Egypt's distinctive art style make everything look flat?
In 1986, the band "The Bangles" sang about "all the old paintings on the tombs" where the figures they depict are "walking like an Egyptian." Though he was neither an art historian nor an Egyptologist, songwriter Liam Sternberg was referring to one of the most striking features of ancient Egyptian visual art — the depiction of people, animals and objects on a flat, two-dimensional plane. Why did the ancient Egyptians do this? And is ancient Egypt the only culture to create art in this style?
Amapiano stars put South African dance music on the map
JOHANNESBURG, July 29 (Reuters) - South African musical export Amapiano has crossed borders and cultural barriers, reaching as far as Japan. To top female artists Kamo Mphela and DBN Gogo, who helped put the dance music genre on the map, it is about inclusivity.
Friendship and Antagonism: Documenta 15
Click here to read the full article. Friendship is in vogue of late, as the theme of a 2019 issue of Artforum; a 2021 group show at Chicago’s Renaissance Society titled “Smashing into my heart”; and the subject of a 2016 performance piece, Carolyn Lazard’s Support System, during which visitors brought dozens of bouquets to the artist, who was on bed rest. While some of these projects simply uncover the social circuitry that links the arts, others point to something more transformative by surveying networks of relations that cut across privatized institutions, couples, and nuclear families as they model alternative...
Colombiamoda 2022 presents craftsmanship, upcycling and local history
Colombiamoda and Colombiatex 2022 opened up on Monday, July 25, with a fashion show and exhibition packed with craftsmanship, upcycling, and Latin American history. The event’s 33rd edition, which also included Mexico, Guatemala, and other countries as special guests, united communities and their incredible contribution to the fashion...
