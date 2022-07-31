Matt Chapman homers, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1

SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO