Matt Chapman homers, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1

NBC Sports
Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade
Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
NBC Sports
Trade deadline grades: Did the Phillies just crush that?
The Phillies are firmly in the playoff hunt with less than 60 games to go, and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear before Tuesday's trade deadline that he doesn't want another September flame-out. If the Phils miss the postseason once again it won't be for a lack...
NBC Sports
Giants trade Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with SF
SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears
The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
NBC Sports
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres
The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Tigers Monday
The Detroit Tigers will start Akil Baddoo in left field for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo will bat ninth and play left field in Monday's game while Robbie Grossman catches a breather. Our models project Baddoo, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.5 fantasy points...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Rodón strikes out 10 in Giants' win
SAN FRANCISCO -- With one game left until the MLB trade deadline, the Giants got back to .500 on the season. They also showed off one of the best trade chips they've had in years. It's hard to tell what the Giants will do with Carlos Rodón before Tuesday 3...
NBC Sports
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Miguel Cabrera moves to the bench with Eric Haase moving to designated hitter. numberFire's...
NBC Sports
GM Forst explains why Montas trade 'made sense' for A's
The Athletics were going to make a big move before the 2022 MLB trade deadline, so when they dealt away their ace Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino to the New York Yankees on Monday, it didn’t come as much of a shock. But why the Yankees?. A’s general...
NBC Sports
Montas trade grades: Yankees get ace; A's restock farm
The Athletics’ most anticipated move of the season finally went down Monday. Frankie Montas, the best arm remaining on the trade block with team control through next season, was shipped to the New York Yankees along with reliever Lou Trivino ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. In return, the A’s...
NBC Sports
MLB world mourns death of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully
The MLB world has lost a legend. Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully died at the age of 94 on Tuesday night. Scully's voice was synonymous with Los Angeles Dodgers baseball. He called Dodgers games for 67 years, dating all the way back to the franchise's days in Brooklyn. His final call came on Oct. 2, 2016, at the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park.
Detroit Lions sign RB Justin Jackson, lose young WR to early retirement
Already shorthanded in the backfield and planning to lighten top running back D'Andre Swift's workload, the Detroit Lions added depth at the position Monday, signing Justin Jackson. Jackson ran for 1,040 yards the past four seasons, making seven starts and appearing in 43 games with the Los Angeles Chargers. He...
NBC Sports
Here's how much of Hosmer's contract Padres are paying for Red Sox, per report
The Boston Red Sox were able to acquire a quality first baseman before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, and it didn't cost them much, at least from a financial perspective. The San Diego Padres were busy Tuesday, making a historic deal with the Washington Nationals for generational talent...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants lose sixth straight to Dodgers
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants' front office showed faith in the current roster on MLB's trade deadline day. Aside from one big inning Tuesday, it was not rewarded. The Giants lost 9-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night to fall to 3-10 since the All-Star break. Six of those losses have come against a Dodgers team that seems to be able to approach double-digit runs with ease.
