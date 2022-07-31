ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Matt Chapman homers, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mlb.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade

Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Trade deadline grades: Did the Phillies just crush that?

The Phillies are firmly in the playoff hunt with less than 60 games to go, and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear before Tuesday's trade deadline that he doesn't want another September flame-out. If the Phils miss the postseason once again it won't be for a lack...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Homer, MI
NBC Sports

Giants trade Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears

The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
George Springer
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Homer
NBC Sports

Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres

The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Tigers Monday

The Detroit Tigers will start Akil Baddoo in left field for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo will bat ninth and play left field in Monday's game while Robbie Grossman catches a breather. Our models project Baddoo, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.5 fantasy points...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

What we learned as Rodón strikes out 10 in Giants' win

SAN FRANCISCO -- With one game left until the MLB trade deadline, the Giants got back to .500 on the season. They also showed off one of the best trade chips they've had in years. It's hard to tell what the Giants will do with Carlos Rodón before Tuesday 3...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#Rbi#The Blue Jays
NBC Sports

Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster

After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Miguel Cabrera moves to the bench with Eric Haase moving to designated hitter. numberFire's...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

GM Forst explains why Montas trade 'made sense' for A's

The Athletics were going to make a big move before the 2022 MLB trade deadline, so when they dealt away their ace Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino to the New York Yankees on Monday, it didn’t come as much of a shock. But why the Yankees?. A’s general...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Montas trade grades: Yankees get ace; A's restock farm

The Athletics’ most anticipated move of the season finally went down Monday. Frankie Montas, the best arm remaining on the trade block with team control through next season, was shipped to the New York Yankees along with reliever Lou Trivino ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. In return, the A’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB world mourns death of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully

The MLB world has lost a legend. Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully died at the age of 94 on Tuesday night. Scully's voice was synonymous with Los Angeles Dodgers baseball. He called Dodgers games for 67 years, dating all the way back to the franchise's days in Brooklyn. His final call came on Oct. 2, 2016, at the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants lose sixth straight to Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants' front office showed faith in the current roster on MLB's trade deadline day. Aside from one big inning Tuesday, it was not rewarded. The Giants lost 9-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night to fall to 3-10 since the All-Star break. Six of those losses have come against a Dodgers team that seems to be able to approach double-digit runs with ease.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy