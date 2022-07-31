Texas Uniforms Among the Most Iconic in the Nation

The Texas football uniforms remain among the most iconic in college football amid slight upgrades.

Every Saturday when the Texas Longhorns dawn the burnt orange and white, the nation takes notice. The Longhorns have some of the most recognizable uniforms around the world thanks to their rich tradition and simple yet stylish look.

Whether it be in their all-burnt orange during home games or all-white during away games, the Longhorns present an appealing look to any viewer’s eyes.

247Sports ranked college football’s most iconic uniforms ahead of the 2022 season , and the Longhorns were listed fourth.

“When burnt orange and white are paired together, the Longhorns provide us with one of college football's greatest uniform combinations of all time,” wrote Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “From the steer on the white shells to TEXAS across the home jerseys, the Longhorns' primary logo has stood the test of time. The "stormtrooper" away combination — all-white with orange accents — is another classic. For the first time in 10 years this season, the Longhorns logo will not appear at the crest of the jersey neckline and there will be no visible numbers on the top of the shoulders or sleeves.”

The Longhorns will walk out on Sept. 3rd against UL-Monroe with a slightly updated look. They have done away with the Longhorn logo on the front. This marks the first time the Texas uniforms will not feature the Longhorn logo since 2012. The new uniforms will also no longer feature player numbers on either shoulder.

The new uniforms make for a modern take on the classic Longhorn look. The Longhorns will play football this season in style, as they have for over 100 years.

