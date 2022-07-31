ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

MPD: Man fires shots after running, unlocked car is stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store.    Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday. Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen arrested after woman fatally shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been arrested after a woman was killed during a shootout in Frayser. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Whitney Avenue near Overton Crossing Street. Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting inside of a gray Honda Civic. She was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged after dead dogs found at East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after two dead dogs were found at an apartment she reportedly abandoned. The Memphis Animal Shelter reportedly contacted the Memphis Police Department on June 24 after two dead pit bulls were found at an apartment at Lynnfield Place in East Memphis. An officer with MAS told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Toddler in hospital after overdose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A toddler was taken to the hospital for an overdose on Friday. Memphis police confirmed that an approximately one-year-old girl was transported to LeBonheur Hospital after coming into contact with a straw with “drugs” on it. Memphis police were called to a home on...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim: Man ambushed, shot while giving a ride

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A good Samaritan was shot dead overnight, while giving a ride to someone headed home. Minutes after midnight, Willowview Avenue just off Getwell was saturated with officers as they worked to investigate a deadly shooting. A man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene. By sun up, the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Violent night in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing and two shootings within a couple hours Thursday night into Friday morning left one man dead and four others injured. According to the Memphis Police Depatment, a man was stabbed around 11:10 p.m. Thursday at 777 Poplar, in the Medical District. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed overnight near Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting overnight near Getwell Road, police say. Officers responded to the shooting on Willowview Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Anyone with information about the investigation is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 separate shootings within 2 hours leave 1 dead, child injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings that happened just hours apart left one person dead and injured several others in the Memphis area overnight. In East Memphis, detectives responded to a shooting around 1:00 a.m. where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. It happened on Willowview Avenue, not far from Getwell. The man was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after millions in jewelry stolen from Macy’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man has been arrested after millions of dollars in jewelry was stolen from Macy’s in Oak Court Mall. Memphis Police say Quintaurus Harris, 33, was arrested in connection with two thefts at Macy’s. Harris is facing several charges, including two counts of theft of property, aggravated assault, and vandalism. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Teen charged after trying to drag race with undercover cop

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen has been charged after police say he tried to drag race with an undercover officer. According to Memphis Police, officers were driving on South Perkins Road Thursday night when they saw a light blue Dodge Charger that fit the description of a vehicle that attempted to drag race an undercover unit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man critically injured in stabbing at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Memphis gas station Thursday night. At 11:10 p.m. Memphis police officers responded to the scene at 777 Poplar Avenue -- a Valero gas station. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital. No suspect information is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of setting duplex on fire

MEMPHIIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of intentionally setting a duplex on fire last month. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex at 3542 Bowen Avenue at around 6:42 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. Memphis Police say there was “fire and heavy smoke bellowing from the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after pedestrian hit, dragged into traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the incident on July 30 in the 1200 block of Winchester Road. Police say the victim was dragged by a blue sedan from a private driveway into ongoing traffic. The incident left the victim with critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

6 men wanted for South Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for six persons of interest in relation to a homicide that took place on Monday night. Police say that two groups of men exchanged gunfire at Mississippi Boulevard near Walker Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two people were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted nearly two years after East Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A suspect has been identified in an East Memphis homicide nearly two years later. According to Memphis Police, Luis Cordero-Medina, 17, has been identified as a suspect in a homicide that took place Nov. 12, 2020. Officers responded to a shooting on Patterson Street after a man contacted police saying he and […]
MEMPHIS, TN

