Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

CHICAGO — A single Mega Millions ticket bought at a suburban Chicago Speedway gas station beat the 1-in-302.5-million odds and won $1.337 billion dollars Friday. So who is the winner? Their identity hasn't been announced as of Monday morning -- and might never be revealed. Illinois is one of the states where lottery winners of more than $250,000 can choose not to reveal their names. An Illinois Lottery spokesperson said this weekend that the vast majority of big winners do just that.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO