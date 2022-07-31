Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

www.whas11.com
Why we might never know who won the $1.33 billion Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO — A single Mega Millions ticket bought at a suburban Chicago Speedway gas station beat the 1-in-302.5-million odds and won $1.337 billion dollars Friday. So who is the winner? Their identity hasn't been announced as of Monday morning -- and might never be revealed. Illinois is one of the states where lottery winners of more than $250,000 can choose not to reveal their names. An Illinois Lottery spokesperson said this weekend that the vast majority of big winners do just that.
Mystikal Arrested on Rape, Strangulation Charges in Louisiana
Mystikal, known for his hit, “Shake Ya A**," has been arrested in Louisiana, ET has confirmed. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 51-year-old rapper is facing three felony counts, including first-degree rape, simple robbery, and domestic abuse battery: strangulation, as well as two misdemeanor counts, simple criminal damage to property: $1000 and false imprisonment.
