ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Freeway shooting injures two people

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iv6O_0gzlMyw900

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured two people on a freeway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division (CHP).

One person found dead in ‘suspicious’ car fire

At 10:14 p.m. on Saturday night CHP officers in Hayward were called to a reported shooting that happened on northbound I-880 close to the Marina Boulevard off ramp. When officers arrived on the scene they found a white Dodge Durango and a green Toyota Camry stopped on the right shoulder.

Two people riding in the Dodge were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators believed the two occupants in the Toyota had been involved in the shooting because they reportedly fled the scene on foot before CHP arrived. CHP believes that the occupants in both of the vehicles were shooting at each other.

KRON On is streaming now

Detective with the CHP Gold Gate Division Special Investigations Unit are investigating the incident. Any person with information about this incident is asked to contact the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707)917-4491.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist crashes, dies leading CHP on pursuit

LODI, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old Stockton man died Saturday night in Lodi while allegedly fleeing from law enforcement on his motorcycle, California Highway Patrol said. The identity of the man has not yet been released, but officials said he died from his injuries at the San Joaquin County General Hospital. According to the CHP, […]
LODI, CA
FOX40

Two arrests made in connection with a deadly shooting at a Stockton park

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police detectives arrested two people in connection with the death of a man on December 18, 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, officers arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection with the shooting, which occurred at Van Buskirk Park. On December 18, […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayward, CA
Cars
City
Hayward, CA
Hayward, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Leandro, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KRON4 News

Arrest made after armed suspect threatens bystanders in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department arrested an armed individual for making threats and slashing multiple tires at a Target parking lot on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the police department, July 31. Officers responded to reports of an armed subject attempting to stab innocent bystanders with a knife after slashing […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Berkeley police catch possibly armed suspect

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department caught a suspect that officers were searching for on Tuesday afternoon. Officers found the suspect hiding in the crawlspace of a home on the 1100 block of Channing Way. At 2:15 p.m., the wanted and possibly armed suspect ran away after officers tried to make an arrest. […]
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#California Highway Patrol#Dodge Durango#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Vallejo police investigating armed robbery

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside of a business on the 700 block of Admiral Callaghan in Vallejo, police told KRON4 News. The employee of a cash handling company was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 1:51pm on Tuesday.  KRON On is streaming news live now […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly SF woman attacked, robbed by four juveniles

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An elderly Asian woman was attacked and robbed inside the lobby of a building on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police. The incident took place on the 100 block of Francisco Street. The 70-year-old woman was standing outside of a building when four juveniles approached and began talking to her. She […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Armored car employee robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo

An armored car employee was robbed at gunpoint at a Safeway in Vallejo on Tuesday. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Redwood Plaza at Admiral Callaghan Lane. Video shows police investigating at a Loomis truck at crime scene. There were no arrests. No one was injured.
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
KRON4 News

Thieves steal Caltrans fencing in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A bold daytime theft of Caltrans fencing was captured on camera by an East Oakland business owner. Last Tuesday, Everardo Rodriguez and his son heard hammering across the street from their business, Bay Restorators, in East Oakland. They saw three men hammering away at wrought iron fencing installed by Caltrans around […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenage boy shot dead in San Francisco Sunnydale District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in San Francisco's Sunnydale District Monday, police said.The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Monday on the unit block of Brookdale Avenue between Sunnydale and Geneva Avenues near McLaren Park. Police said officers who arrived found the teenager suffering from more than one gunshot wound.Officers began life-saving efforts until medics arrived. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.There were no arrests nor was there any suspect information available. Police asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Dublin; police arrest driver for DUI

DUBLIN -- A woman walking in the middle of a roadway in Dublin was killed by an SUV Sunday evening, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.Dublin police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. along the 6200 block of Dougherty Road just north of Dublin Blvd. It was determined the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes when she was hit by a Chevrolet SUV.Alameda County Fire Department crews and medics performed life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead. The SUV driver, identified as 42-year-old Giovanni Fissore, remained at the scene and he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.The victim's identity was withheld until the county coroner's office was able to notify her family.Anyone who may have witnessed the accident was asked to contact Dublin Police at 925-833-6638.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo deputies seek suspect in assault

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff’s […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One man killed in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - One man was killed late Monday in an East Oakland shooting, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said that the death was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lyon Avenue. Officers found the Oakland man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy