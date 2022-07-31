Freeway shooting injures two people

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured two people on a freeway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division (CHP).

At 10:14 p.m. on Saturday night CHP officers in Hayward were called to a reported shooting that happened on northbound I-880 close to the Marina Boulevard off ramp. When officers arrived on the scene they found a white Dodge Durango and a green Toyota Camry stopped on the right shoulder.

Two people riding in the Dodge were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators believed the two occupants in the Toyota had been involved in the shooting because they reportedly fled the scene on foot before CHP arrived. CHP believes that the occupants in both of the vehicles were shooting at each other.

Detective with the CHP Gold Gate Division Special Investigations Unit are investigating the incident. Any person with information about this incident is asked to contact the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707)917-4491.

