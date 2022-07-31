Oswego HarborFest returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

spectrumlocalnews.com
Congrats to Iris St. Meran!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congratulations to NewsChannel 9 reporter Iris St. Meran for being named one of the region’s honorees for the Central New York Business Journal’s 40 under 40. It is a list of young professionals who are vital to our region. This is a chance...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 1, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 218 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from July 25 to July 31) this past week. In addition, 14 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, July 24 and Saturday, July 30, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
Charity walk being held in Greece in honor of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
GREECE, N.Y. — There will be another chance for the community to pay tribute to fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz this weekend. Operation Patriot Foundation is holding a community charity walk at the Mall at Greece Ridge on Saturday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the food court. A...
Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings
UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
Pet grooming business moves to Fayetteville
TOWN OF MANLIUS – An area pet grooming business has made the move to the eastern suburbs. Previously situated at 903 N. Main St. in Cicero, Shear Perfection Grooming is, as of Aug. 1, open at 6875 E. Genesee St. in a yellow building shared with Hair2toe hair salon. As its logo of a puppy suggests, […]
What’s going around: August 1, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Rome Honor America Days parade returns
ROME, NY – A brief rain shower didn’t dampen the spirits of Rome residents Saturday. They lined North James Street bright and early for the return of Rome’s Honor America Days Parade. Red, white, and blue lined the parade route, as marching bands, patriotic floats, and service...
Proposed kayak, canoe launch at Kirk Park to be discussed tonight
The city of Syracuse is looking for community input regarding a proposed kayak and canoe launch project in Kirk Park with access to Onondaga Creek. The plan will be presented tonight at the Tomorrow's Neighborhood's Today meeting at the Southside Innovation Center. This proposed kayak and canoe launch in Kirk...
Family of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz directs calls for change at politicians
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and colleagues of a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty are seeking answers from leaders. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz became Rochester’s 42nd homicide of the year, and it's a number that has since increased. He died on July 21 protecting people who live in a community plagued by violence.
North Side building continues to collapse
(Update: August 3 at 12 p.m.) — The Syracuse Fire Department updated the collapsing building’s status on Facebook. The Syracuse Fire Department said that the majority of the building’s wall came down on Wednesday morning. Sections of the floor and rooms also collapsed and debris fell onto the house next door, 409 Pond Street.
20th Annual Macedonian Festival at St George Church in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church will host its 20th Annual Macedonian Ethnic Festival on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7 on 5083 Onondaga Rd (Rt. 173) Syracuse. The festival will include free admission and parking and outdoor seating. The time and date of the festival are...
Class of 1978 VVS graduate becomes interim dean at veterinary school
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School Class of 1978 graduate Dirk Vanderwall has become the interim dean of the new Utah State University College of Veterinary Medicine — a feat the Sherrill native said was strongly influenced by his home roots. Vanderwall’s path was laid out first by his family, who emigrated to Vernon in 1948 and settled on a small dairy farm on Route 5. Tending to his grandfather’s farm as a child for “many, many hours” had a “profound influence” on Vanderwall. His grandfather passed away when he was a young boy, and the farmstead was subsequently no more.
Lollypop Farm holds special adoption event, cancels fees
“It’s more responsibility on them,” mother Argia Marion said. “It will show them how to take responsibility to take care of a living breathing animal.”
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Daniel Bruce Griffin – July 30, 2022
Daniel Bruce Griffin, 51, of Minetto passed away on July 30, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, with his wife and three daughters by his side. Born in Potsdam, New York, he was the son of Dennis and Elizabeth Anne (Olmsted) Griffin. Dan was married to his best friend, Sharon Deshaies, for 28 years. They made Minetto their home, where they raised three strong, intelligent daughters.
Aquarium can help make CNY a place to visit for a week, not a weekend (Guest Opinion by Rick Destito)
Rick Destito, of Syracuse, is owner of The Gear Factory on the city’s West Side. Since being in my early 20s, traveling a lot around the country first by myself and then later on with my wife and kids, I have seen a lot of places and experienced what feels like many different worlds. I’m excited about exploring, reading about, and studying different places, trying to understand how they work. This is also how I learned how great of a place Central New York is and how many untapped opportunities there are for growth in so many ways.
RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral brings police support from all over upstate, U.S.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday’s funeral for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz brought in thousands from near and far, including from various law enforcement agencies. A local fire department hung a flag over South Avenue as Rochester police and their cruisers filled the street outside the Blue Cross Arena.
Sides remain far apart after legislature's vote on aquarium
After a long swim upstream, Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for the $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium in what some said was a historic day in Central New York. There had been almost a year of fierce debate leading up to Tuesday's vote, which passed 9 to...
