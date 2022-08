Kirkland Museum Hosts Lecture with Frank Lloyd Wright Expert on August 3rd

Ahhh, summer. Soon thoughts of swimming pools, part time jobs and relaxing time with family and friends, will be replaced with class schedules, homework, and locker combinations as our Douglas County students return to another new school year this August. While summer is the well-needed break that all students, staff and parents need, as a community we can’t help but be excited for the beginning of a brand new school year to focus on learning, relationships and opportunities for growth. Bringing back education, and the well being of students and staff as our primary focus is exactly what our school district needs. When we think about all we have to be thankful for — at the top of the list is the fact that we have the privilege of living, working and playing in Douglas County! We are excited to have our students (all 64,000 of them!) back in the classroom learning and taking part in activities and milestones our school district has to offer across our 89 schools.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO