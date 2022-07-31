ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Women's Scottish Open: Rookie Ayaka Furue wins first LPGA tour title after course record

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs

The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Solheim Cup#Lpga#The Lpga Tour
Yardbarker

Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster

Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quail Hollow member Webb Simpson and Steve Stricker named captain's assistants for 2022 Presidents Cup

In April, Captain Davis Love III named Zach Johnson and Fred Couples as two of his four assistants for the 2022 Presidents Cup. He’s now filled the two remaining spots. Webb Simpson, a member of Quail Hollow Club, and Steve Stricker, the 2021 Ryder Cup winning captain, will both serve as assistant captains to Love at the matches scheduled for Sept. 20-25 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

How to watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

The final event of the PGA Tour regular season is here with the upcoming Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. After a wild six-man playoff in 2021, defending champ Kevin Kisner returns to Greensboro, N.C., for a topsy-turvy season-ender that will include some FedEx Cup Playoffs jockeying. Will Zalatoris is...
GREENSBORO, NC
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title

The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Detroit Golf Club

Tony Finau’s bank account has grown quite larger the past eight days. On Sunday he won for the second straight week, capturing the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Finau finished at 26 under, five shots clear of second-place finishers Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young. Finau is the first back-to-back winner on the PGA Tour since Cantlay won the BMW Championship and Tour Championship last year.
DETROIT, MI
BBC

Mazeed Ogungbo: Crawley Town sign Arsenal defender on season-long loan

Crawley Town have signed Arsenal Under-23 defender Mazeed Ogungbo on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old joins back up with former Gunners youth boss Kevin Betsy at Crawley, having played 23 times for Arsenal's Premier League 2 side. The Republic of Ireland youth player, who is also eligible for Nigeria,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy