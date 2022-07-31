Women's Scottish Open: Rookie Ayaka Furue wins first LPGA tour title after course record

www.bbc.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup
Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
Tony Finau wins for second straight week, claims Rocket Mortgage title
Tony Finau became the first player in three years to win back-to-back PGA Tour events Sunday, as his final-round 67
2022 Wyndham Championship odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions
It’s the final week of the PGA Tour’s regular season as several players attempt to push into the top 125 of the FedExCup standings before the playoffs begin next week. Many top players who have already locked up playoff spots are off this week, but the fields continue to get stronger as the playoffs near.
‘We knew Chloe would be successful’: Kelly’s Euros role no shock to old teammate
Imagine witnessing your childhood friend score an extra-time winner for England at Wembley in a final that sends a sell-out crowd of 87,000 into pandemonium and secures the country’s first major international trophy in 56 years. Anna Filbey was part of the 17.4 million TV audience in the UK...
Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster
Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
Quail Hollow member Webb Simpson and Steve Stricker named captain's assistants for 2022 Presidents Cup
In April, Captain Davis Love III named Zach Johnson and Fred Couples as two of his four assistants for the 2022 Presidents Cup. He’s now filled the two remaining spots. Webb Simpson, a member of Quail Hollow Club, and Steve Stricker, the 2021 Ryder Cup winning captain, will both serve as assistant captains to Love at the matches scheduled for Sept. 20-25 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tony Finau wins again on PGA Tour; Henrik Stenson cashes in with LIV Golf
Tony Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to win his second consecutive tournament.
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau among 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players filing lawsuit against PGA Tour
Talk of lawsuits between the breakaway Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series and the PGA Tour has been just that. Until now. As first reported in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, 11 LIV golfers are suing to challenge their PGA Tour suspensions. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are among...
Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf individual competition and $4 million prize on debut
Henrik Stenson won his first LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday, nearly two weeks after he was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for joining the breakaway series.
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau lead group of 11 LIV golfers suing PGA Tour for antitrust practices
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the matter. In a 105-page complaint, the players are challenging their suspensions by the tour for defecting to the Saudi-backed circuit....
How to watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club
The final event of the PGA Tour regular season is here with the upcoming Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. After a wild six-man playoff in 2021, defending champ Kevin Kisner returns to Greensboro, N.C., for a topsy-turvy season-ender that will include some FedEx Cup Playoffs jockeying. Will Zalatoris is...
The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses
Where tracking the 2022 LPGA schedule, where tour pros will play for a record $85.7 million in 34 official events during the season.
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
Commonwealth Games: England beat Uganda 56-35 to advance to netball semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Unbeaten defending champions England secured a netball semi-final spot at the Commonwealth Games with...
2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Detroit Golf Club
Tony Finau’s bank account has grown quite larger the past eight days. On Sunday he won for the second straight week, capturing the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Finau finished at 26 under, five shots clear of second-place finishers Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young. Finau is the first back-to-back winner on the PGA Tour since Cantlay won the BMW Championship and Tour Championship last year.
Commonwealth Games: Scottish trio Reese Lynch, Sam Hickey and Sean Lazzerini all guaranteed to win at least bronze in Birmingham
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland are guaranteed at least three bronze medals in the boxing after Reese Lynch,...
Mazeed Ogungbo: Crawley Town sign Arsenal defender on season-long loan
Crawley Town have signed Arsenal Under-23 defender Mazeed Ogungbo on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old joins back up with former Gunners youth boss Kevin Betsy at Crawley, having played 23 times for Arsenal's Premier League 2 side. The Republic of Ireland youth player, who is also eligible for Nigeria,...
Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season
Webb Simpson headlines the three outright bets I'm placing for the Wyndham Championship. The post Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
