As full pads go on, Doug Pederson says energy ramping up at training camp

New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Town Council appoints new council member, vice mayorJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Global Leadership Summit broadcast at Fleming Island church with speakers, country group Lady AZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
Bengals Camp Quick Hits: Burrow Returns to Facility, Chase Dominates and OL Battle Continues
Joe Burrow is back, sort of. The Bengals' star attended practice and spent the day at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday. Burrow walked around some, but he was sitting on a golf cart for most of practice chatting with teammates. He spent time with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd early on, then chatted with Brandon Allen and Joe Mixon toward the end of the session.
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette addresses weight for 1st time since reporting to camp
TAMPA — The first part of Leonard Fournette’s offseason centered around his destination for 2022. That was solved when he signed a new three-year deal with the Bucs. The next stage, between minicamp and training camp, focused on his weight. He reported to minicamp about 10 pounds over what he defined as his range. That storyline only swelled in the seven weeks between rounds of organized team activities.
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat This Season
The 25-year-old broke multiple franchise records in 2021
Zac Taylor Shares Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and La'el Collins
The Bengals signed both veterans this offseason
Cleveland Browns schedule: Preseason gets started with Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 Cleveland Browns schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 12 @ Jaguars 7:00 PM
Podcast: Joe Burrow Back at Facility, Alex Cappa's Good News and More Training Camp Notes
Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast
Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: First Day of Pads Leads to Chippiness
The Arizona Cardinals were back in pads for the first time this summer Tuesday, but with it came a few heated moments. Throughout their morning practice, multiple scrums broke out as players tried to separate opposing players. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were in a heated back and forth throughout the day and even defensive end J.J. Watt was involved in an altercation.
