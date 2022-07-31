ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift's rep calls private jet report 'blatantly incorrect' amid backlash

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHPU8_0gzlM7gF00

Don't blame Taylor Swift for all the carbon dioxide emitted by her private jet, her rep insisted.

A spokesperson for Swift defended the pop musician after a viral report deemed her the No. 1 celebrity "offender" when it comes to carbon dioxide emissions. The study published by the Yard states that — since January — Swift has taken 170 flights on her personal plane, which has emitted approximately 9,142 tons of carbon dioxide.

"Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," a rep for the Grammy winner said in a statement provided Sunday to the Los Angeles Times.

"To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

The Yard reported that Swift's carbon footprint over the last seven months is about 1,184 times higher than what the average person emits in a year. According to the Yard, the median flight time is 80 minutes for Swift's jet, which averages 139.36 miles per flight.

Since the beginning of the year, the "Folklore" artist's plane has spent about 22,923 minutes — or 15.9 days — in the air, the Yard said. Her shortest trip on record in 2022 was a 36-minute flight from Missouri to Tennessee. The Yard credited data from the @CelebJets Twitter account , which regularly tracks celebrities' flight patterns.

After the report surfaced, memes and tweets mocking the "Message in a Bottle" hitmaker 's allegedly excessive private jet usage have been making the rounds on social media.

"????? Taylor Swift just broke into my home and replaced all my paper straws with plastic and said 'burn b—' before leaving off on her jet," tweeted @WrittenByHanna .

"Just saw Taylor Swift eating an egg salad sandwich on a Greyhound bus so I think you guys did it," tweeted @vinn_ayy .

Among the other entertainment figures listed in the Yard's report were Jay-Z, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and Travis Scott. Though he wasn't included in the Yard study, Canadian rapper Drake recently came under fire, accused of taking a 14-minute flight on his private jet from Toronto to Hamilton, Canada, as documented by @CelebJets.

On Instagram, Drake responded to the criticism by explaining that the super-short trips are "just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at."

"For anyone who was interested in the logistics … nobody takes that flight," he added.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 6

all4peace
2d ago

She owns the plane she owns the carbon footprint….. be a big girl and own it.

Reply
8
TheWrap

Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’

Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”. Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.
ATLANTA, GA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
379K+
Followers
66K+
Post
176M+
Views
