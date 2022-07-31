ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville HC Kenny Payne Releases Statement on Bill Russell's Passing

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7jGJ_0gzlM1Nt00

The former Boston Celtics great passed on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The basketball world lost a giant on Sunday. Bill Russell, the Hall-of-Fame center who led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA Championships during 1950's and 60's, while also winning Olympic gold and two NCAA Championships with San Francisco, passed away. He was 88.

Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne released the following statement in regards to Russell's passing:

Today we lost a true treasure of a man in the great Bill Russell. Growing up, my father loved everything about Bill Russell and made me read his biography. As I read, I learned to respect not only what he did, but that the era he did it in was just as important. I had the pleasure of meeting him a few times, and his laugh and smile were big as life. I was happy when my brother Pervis (Ellison) was drafted by Sacramento where Russell was the general manager. I remember telling Perv that Russell sees some of his same attributes in him. Let's not forget what this man did. Let's make sure that the younger generation understands the path didn't start yesterday, but years ago with True soldiers like Big Bill.

Prayers to his family.

- Louisville Men's Basketball head coach Kenny Payne

The statement, posted to Twitter by Payne, was accompanied by the caption: "A lasting legacy on & off the court. My thoughts & prayers are with the family of the great Bill Russell."

Following a short stint as the Kings' head coach during the 1987-88 season, Russell became Sacramento's general manager and vice president in March of 1988 until December of 1989.

Ellison, a former Louisville All-American at Louisville who is one of just five players to have their jersey retired by the program, spent his rookie season with the Kings after being selected by Russell with the No. 1 overall pick of the 1989 NBA Draft. Ellison and Payne were teammates on the Cardinals from 1985-89, winning the 1986 NCAA Championship as freshmen.

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ

Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, KY
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Sacramento, KY
Louisville, KY
Basketball
ClutchPoints

‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place

Bill Russell had more than a few memorable moments during his 88 years of existence. In fact, I would definitely struggle in trying to create a Top 10 or Top 20 list of the Boston Celtics legend’s most iconic moments on and off the court. One particular occasion, however, has to be on that list. […] The post ‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Kenny Payne
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage

August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Cardinals#Sports#The Boston Celtics#Nba Championships
Yardbarker

Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."

Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga

College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’

Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy