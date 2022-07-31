Raising Cane’s now planning 5 ABQ-area locations — including Rio Rancho

rrobserver.com
KRQE News 13
Rio Rancho store changes how they do business amid NM-528 construction
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday marks one year since crews broke ground on a major Rio Rancho construction project. Businesses nearby have been impacted, but one local shop has made do with the roadwork by changing how they do business. “This morning a woman came in, she was...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque City Council adds section to criminal code against camping in arroyos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new rule working to keep people, mainly the un-housed population out of the arroyos, passed in last night's Albuquerque city council meeting. It is not uncommon to see people camp out in or under these bridges in Arroyos. It has only been one day since...
KRQE News 13
Collectible store hit again with break-in in less than 3 months
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque collectible store has been hit with another break-in in less than three months. The owner says multiple businesses in that plaza have been broken into. “When I got in, the glass from my display case was completely shattered,” said store owner Tony Duran. “Everything that was in here was on the floor here and the other side.”
rrobserver.com
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Sandia Peak Tramway
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz hops on board the largest tourist attraction in Albuquerque. The Sandia Peak Tramway has operated since the 1960s. It's the longest aerial tramway in North America.
First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
Santa Fe police train to recognize signs of human trafficking
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department underwent human trafficking awareness training Monday morning. It will help their officers recognize the signs of human trafficking, which might not always be clear. Some victims are hidden in plain sight. It will also give them an in-depth understanding of the crime. The Santa Fe Police Chief […]
KRQE News 13
2022 National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out. In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be hosting cookouts, barbecues and more. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks. Many...
Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
AFR performed water rescue in arroyo near Menaul
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains around Albuquerque Monday led to a man getting caught in arroyo floodwaters. With the help of Albuquerque Fire Rescue, that man was able to get out safely. Just after 5 p.m. Monday evening, just after monsoon rains, AFR was alerted a man was caught in the floodwaters at the north diversion […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Deliberation begins, Rent control demand, Daily storms, Funeral for first responder, New art exhibit
Monday’s Top Stories Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds Pop-up market promotes Albuquerque artisans Breaking Bad stars bring record crowd to Isotopes Park Clovis man arrested for kidnapping following SWAT standoff Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces Monday’s Five Facts [1] Jurors […]
One person dead following crash on I-40 in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes on westbound I-40 at Carlisle were closed due to a crash with injuries, according to the Albuquerque Police Department and NM Roads. Around 5:51 a.m. Wednesday morning, New Mexico State Police were sent to a crash under the Carlisle bridge on I-40 regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a […]
Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower. According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing […]
Stretch of Central now qualifies for development incentives
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The section of Central between University and Girard was one of the few stretches of Central that was not designated as a metropolitan redevelopment area. Monday, city councilors voted to incorporate that part of Central. The designation allows designated areas to qualify for grants and incentives to spur new development and infrastructure […]
rrobserver.com
New life for Secondhand Treasures in Corrales
Over the years, SWARF has spent or donated almost a million dollars. A tiny Corrales icon with international impact teetered briefly on the brink of extinction. It now has new life, thanks to an important concept: collaboration. Secondhand Treasures, the highly visible lifeline of Southwest Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. (SWARF),...
Former AT&T employee accused of orchestrating robbery while at work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of orchestrating a robbery at his own workplace. According to court documents, Jonathan Chavez is accused in four robberies at the AT&T stores on Coors and Montgomery. Police say while Chavez was at work, he opened the safe, and his two friends, Oscar Rubio and Vladimir Garcia, helped him […]
KRQE News 13
NM AG calls on city councilors after increase in bus crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) New Mexico’s Attorney General’s office believes shoplifters are using the public bus system as their get-away vehicles. Attorney General Hector Balderas says stopping shoplifters and other organized crime rings has become a mission, but he says the criminals are only getting more brazen. “Organized retail crime is now spilling into our public bus systems, and it’s now spilling into some of our local rural neighborhoods,” says Balderas.
KOAT 7
Here's how you can help out at this year's 50th Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is less than two months away, and big preparations are happening for the event's 50th anniversary. "In the first 24 hours, we sold more tickets that opening day than we ever have in our history," Sam Parks, director of operations for Balloon Fiesta, said.
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County gets ready to host major cycling event
Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Sports Commission will host the 2022 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7. Recreation Operations Manager Susan Rice and Community Center Manager Dianna Chavez stopped by to talk about this event. Over 800 athletes from all...
KRQE News 13
Smith’s hosts Local Harvest Festival
Working to highlight locals. Smith’s Food and Drug Stores are committed to their purpose of feeding the human spirit. This week in Los Lunas, Smith’s will be highlighting local products that are sold throughout their stores. The event will take place on August 6 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Smiths location at 2580 Main Street NW Los Lunas, NM. Attendees will be able to try samples, check out local products, and event view a variety of cooking demonstrations. Local vendors like Chopped Chile Co, Ole’ Mexican Foods, and Sadie’s and others will be there. To learn more, visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/.
