Raising Cane’s now planning 5 ABQ-area locations — including Rio Rancho

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque collectible store has been hit with another break-in in less than three months. The owner says multiple businesses in that plaza have been broken into. “When I got in, the glass from my display case was completely shattered,” said store owner Tony Duran. “Everything that was in here was on the floor here and the other side.”

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO