10+ Non-Marijuana Plants, Herbs And Shrooms That Contain Cannabinoids

MedicalXpress
Marijuana plant might hold key to treating chronic inflammation
Several minor cannabinoids contained in the cannabis plant "strongly inhibit" the activation of human immune cells that lead to chronic inflammation, according to physiologists at The Queen's Medical Center and University of Hawaii. The study also revealed the strongest inhibitory cannabinoid, cannabigerolic acid, disrupts a key mechanism that allows calcium ions to enter and activate immune cells. As a result, cannabigerolic acid suppresses the spread of inflammatory signals.
Some marijuana smokers seem to have fewer nasal problems
Could smoking pot somehow help keep sinus problems at bay?. It's possible, suggests a new study that found people who use marijuana may experience fewer bouts of congestion, sneezing and sinus pain than their nonsmoking peers do, though the reasons why remain cloudy. The study of nearly 2,300 U.S. adults...
How Does Cannabis Interact With Other Drugs?
This article was originally published on Leafly and appears here with permission. Ask cannabis consumers how the plant affects them, and you’ll likely hear an array of responses. Unlike drugs or medications that contain one active chemical, cannabis is composed of more than 550 different chemical compounds, including more than 100 cannabinoids. It’s little wonder then that this powerhouse plant can alter mood, ease pain, deliver a psychoactive high, soothe inflammation, and usher in sleep.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
(CNN) — Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found. Compared with people who use lower-potency products (typically 5 to...
studyfinds.org
Dangers Of Common Painkillers: 5 Potential Risks From Taking OTC Pain Relief Drugs
When you’re in pain, your central nervous system transmits signals to opiate receptors in your brain. These signals help you perceive the discomfort you’re feeling. Whether it’s a headache, a bruised muscle, or recovery from an injury, it’s almost instinctual for many people to quickly turn to common painkillers for immediate relief.
Medical News Today
What is the best prescription medication for acid reflux?
Acid reflux is when some of the acid content of a person’s stomach travels up into their esophagus. Recurrent acid reflux may indicate a person has gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Doctors have developed several ways to treat this condition, including prescription medications. GERD is a common condition that affects...
Can You Overdose On Vitamin D?
You are probably aware that our bodies convert sunshine into vitamin D. In fact, spending just 20 minutes in the sun with 40% of skin exposed is enough to prevent a deficiency. Vitamin D offers many benefits including immune health and mood regulation, and it helps fight against heart diseases, high blood pressure, stroke, and heart failure (via Healthline). A deficiency of the vitamin can lead to high blood pressure, diabetes, infections, immune system disorders, and multiple sclerosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Medical News Today
A comparison of CBD and THC
Cannabidiol, or CBD, and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are two of many different cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant. In the body, CBD and THC interact with cannabinoid receptors to help treat or limit the effects of various conditions. Cannabinoids refer to substances in the cannabis, or Cannabis sativa, plant. Besides...
Types Of Cannabis: The Different Kinds Of Weed, Explained
This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. As there’s more than one way to skin a cat (we’re referring to that furry rascal who’s just munched through half of our seedlings), so there’s more than one way to classify cannabis. From the way this plant grows to the way it is consumed or acts upon you – we shall have a look at all possible types of cannabis. Read this post, and all your questions will be answered and whatever fancy term there is, you'll be brandishing it like a pro.
MedicalXpress
People respond differently to psychedelic drugs—genetics could be the reason
Cluster headaches, anxiety and depression can be debilitating for people living with these conditions. Psychedelic drugs have shown benefits as treatments for these conditions in clinical studies, but not for everyone. Now, in ACS Chemical Neuroscience, researchers report that one reason could be common genetic variations in one serotonin receptor. They found that seven variants uniquely and differentially impacted the receptor's in vitro response to four psychedelic drugs—psilocin, LSD, 5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and mescaline.
A new method could cure lethal cancer by restoring mitochondria count
Have we unlocked a new type of cancer treatment?
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Selling Its Hydroponic Greenhouse As Surplus Asset
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
Medical News Today
Some of the top medications for muscle pain
Sore and aching muscles are common. They can occur from injury, overexertion, or an underlying illness. While muscle aches typically resolve on their own, people can take medications to help reduce symptoms. Muscle aches, also known as myalgia, can occur in any part of the body that has muscles. Discomfort...
CBD Shows An Amazing Change In Young People Suffering From Severe Anxiety
Cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive cannabis compound. This means that unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it does not result in changes to thought or perception. Cannabis and cannabidiol are not the same things. Cannabis “hemp” strains have higher concentrations of the active ingredient cannabidiol. Cannabidiol does not cause a “high” like other compounds present in the cannabis plant, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
CBD And Chronic Teen Anxiety: Australian Study Shows Remarkable & Promising Results
CBD treatments can help reduce severe anxiety in young people, according to a new study undertaken by researchers at Australia’s Orygen Youth Health, an organization that provides specialist mental health services for young people aged 15 to 25. The study found young people with treatment-resistant anxiety saw a 43%...
Will This Cannabis Company Also Become A Psilocybin Producer And Facilitator? Here's What They're Thinking
Kaya Holdings Inc., KAYS, also known as “KAYS,” holder and operator of U.S cannabis licenses in all plant-touching categories, initiated the process of seeking the requisite licenses to manufacture psilocybin and set up facilitation service centers in Oregon. As a reminder, the state was the first to legalize...
Medical News Today
What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?
Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
MedicalXpress
Cannabidiol effective for young people with treatment-resistant anxiety, according to pilot study
Cannabidiol may be effective in halving the severity of symptoms and impairment caused by chronic anxiety, a pilot study by Orygen, Australia's center of excellence in youth mental health, has shown. The Cannabidiol Youth Anxiety Pilot Study found that young people with treatment-resistant anxiety had an average 42.6% reduction in...
Benzinga
