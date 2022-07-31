Profit vs Growth, Which Strategy Is Paying Off for UK Neobanks?

www.pymnts.com
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Africa’s Startups Balance Trade Off Between Lower Valuations and Larger Funding Rounds
African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, twice as much as the previous year. But while doubling the funding figure year on year is worth celebrating, it pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally in 2021, half of which was injected into U.S. startups.
TechCrunch
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
geekwire.com
New filing: Microsoft added record 40,000 employees in past year, up 22%, before job cuts
Hiring and acquisitions boosted employment to record levels at Microsoft as of the end of the company’s recent fiscal year, a new regulatory filing shows. Microsoft had 221,000 employees as of June 30, an increase of 40,000 people or 22% from the same point the prior year, according to data included in the company’s annual Form 10K filing with the SEC.
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Shelf Engine lays off 43 employees due to ‘challenging economic conditions’
Shelf Engine is the latest Seattle startup to cut its workforce. The company, which helps grocers manage food orders, confirmed to GeekWire that it laid off 43 employees due to “challenging economic conditions.” It didn’t provide an updated headcount; the startup employed 200 people in September when it raised cash from a group of celebrities. According to LinkedIn, the company currently has around 150 employees.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Oracle has started laying off more US employees this week, sources confirm
The database giant Oracle began laying off more of its US workforce on Monday, employees have confirmed to Insider. The company may cut thousands of workers globally — including in the US, Canada, India, and Europe — to reduce costs by $1 billion, The Information reported last month.
New York AG Seeks Investors Impacted by Crypto Crash
Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, has issued an investor alert saying any New Yorker “deceived or affected” by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office, a press release said Monday (Aug. 1). There have been numerous high-profile crypto companies which have frozen withdrawals, laid off...
Walmart-Owned Massmart Can’t Overcome Pandemic, Inflation, Other Hurdles
Walmart-owned South African retailer Massmart is struggling to overcome ongoing restrictions and lockdowns related to the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the region, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) press release. Walmart will announce its full first-half results later this month, according to a trading update Tuesday. Massmart CEO Mitchell...
Robinhood cutting 23% of staff, CEO says. ‘We overhired’
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev announced on Tuesday that the company will reduce its headcount by approximately 23% after recent turmoil.
Oracle begins to lay off employees as company aims for $1bn in cost cuts
Database giant Oracle began laying off employees on Monday.Some of the unknown number of cuts came from the company’s San Francisco-area offices, The Information reports. The layoffs were in the company’s US customer experience division, according to Bloomberg, and impacted everyone from a junior sales employee to a division sales director. Last year, executive vice president Douglas Kehring said the division had “historically been probably a little more disappointing than it should have been”.The Independent has contacted Oracle for comment.The company is aiming to reduce its costs by $1bn, according to an Information report from July.“Today is a sad...
Unlike Walmart, Amazon says customers are unfazed by inflation, and the e-commerce giant is whittling down warehouse costs
Amazon reported a fall in quarterly operating income. The e-commerce giant has not seen inflation change consumer behavior. Amazon pointed to progress in the efficiency of its fulfillment network. Considering some rough signals this week from Walmart, Shopify, and Best Buy, the news could've been a lot worse from Amazon's...
Amazon Prime Day comes amid slowdown in online sales growth
Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event — one of its biggest all year — to lure people to its Prime membership, for which Amazon recently raised the price to $139 a year from $119 a year.
TCH Asks CFPB to Define Larger Participants in Aggregation Services Market
The Clearing House has petitioned the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to make new rules around aggregation services, or third-party companies dealing with peoples’ financial data, many of which aren’t looked into closely by the CFPB. The Clearing House lays out a case that there’s a need to...
TechCrunch
Robinhood lays off 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’
At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
Shopify lays off 10% of global staff, nearly 1,000 employees, as CEO admits that bet about skyrocketing pandemic growth 'didn't pay off'
Shopify is laying off about 1,000 people. The layoffs come after the company's growth has slowed post-pandemic. "It's now clear that bet didn't pay off," CEO Tobi Lütke wrote in a company memo. Shopify is laying off about 1,000 employees, the Wall Street Journal was first to report Tuesday,...
B2B Payments and Invoicing Networks Help Small Suppliers Grow Into Larger Suppliers
The goal of any business is to grow. Within the B2B realm, all suppliers want to serve as many buyers as they can as an increasing amount of commerce moves online. At the same time, these suppliers want assurance they can be paid in a timely fashion. Brandon Spear, CEO...
CNBC
Bankrupt crypto lending platform Celsius is trying to hire its CFO back at $92,000 a month, filings say
Bankrupt lending platform Celsius wants to bring back ex-CFO Rod Bolger and pay him about $92,000 a month, prorated over a period of at least six weeks. The company says it needs Bolger to help it navigate bankruptcy proceedings as an advisor, according to a motion filed with the Southern District of New York.
AMTD Digital: Is It All Just Sizzle or Is There Meat That Matters?
AMTD Digital is having its 15 minutes of meme stock fame. The Chinese company you’d probably never heard of until very recently blew up the screens of traders worldwide during the normally quiescent North American summer, exploding to the upside by more than 15,000% since its initial public offering in mid-July.
Today in B2B Payments: GrubMarket Adds IOT Pay to Enter Financial Services; Coinshift Teams With Cryptocurrency Crowdfunder EarthFund
Today in B2B payments, Mashreq debuts non-banking services initiative for small businesses while Montway Auto Transport debuts a digital platform. Plus, ACH network moves 7.5 billion payments thanks to growth in same-day transactions, Amex debuts Global Pay for increased cross-border payment capabilities and inflation has CFOs eyeing top-line metrics more closely. Also, Grapple and My Accounts team up on small business funding and enhanced truck part search tool reduces down time.
