MDOT Demonstrates Effectiveness of Seatbelt Use in Simulated Crashes

Body Of Boy Lost Swimming In Potomac River In Maryland Found, Search Ongoing For Father
The body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with his father in the Potomac River near Charles County has reportedly been recovered. On Monday, Aug. 1, officials said that the two were reported missing near Swan Point In Newburg after they became distressed while swimming in the waterway with their family, prompting a massive search.
fox5dc.com
1 injured in shoot-out on Baltimore-Washington Parkway
WASHINGTON - A young person was injured, police report, after a shoot-out took place on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., United States Park Police said they responded to the southbound area of the parkway just south of 202 for the report of a shooting. Two vehicles, police...
wfmd.com
Frederick Woman Run Over Intentionally By Vehicle Remains In Trauma Center
Benefit planned for this weekend to help with medical expenses. Frederick, Md. (NS) – A Frederick County mother, Fran Cornell, is living a parent’s worst nightmare. Her daughter Jami, a well-known local barrel racer, was seriously injured by a vehicle. “About 8:30 on Wednesday night, July 13, I...
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car
WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
COVID testing, vaccination sites open across Maryland
Dozens of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are open across Maryland this week. The State Department of Health released a list of the sites and their hours.
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
Business Monthly
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼
The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
Bay Net
Hogan Releases Maryland’s State And Local Fiscal Recovery Report
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
foxbaltimore.com
Almost 60 cars still trapped after Inner Harbor parking garage collapse
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost 60 cars are still trapped inside an Inner Harbor parking garage that partially collapsed on July 15 and the owners are losing patience with the garage's owner. The ramps of the garage at 1 East Pratt Street gave way around 10 a.m. on July 15....
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man discovered that a forgotten lottery ticket tucked away in his car's glove compartment was worth $30,000. The Suitland, Md., man, a dump truck driver identified only as 66-year-old Larry G., told the state's lottery that he "has a habit" of buying lottery tickets and storing them in the glove compartment for later use.
WTOP
Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out
A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
Bay Journal
Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fearsthat its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing...
getawaymavens.com
7 Surprisingly Romantic Hotels in Maryland
Maryland is replete with small, hidden, and thus, romantic hotels, inns and B&B’s – many on some kind of water be it creek, river, or bay. Of course, romantic for one might not be another’s cup of tea. Some of you might need a truly remote, getaway. Others can’t bear to be far from “civilization” – requiring the company of many others.
wfxb.com
Family Awarded $20.7 Million in Wrongful Death Lawsuit
A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million after a wrongful death lawsuit ended in their favor. The family visited the beach in August 2018 in front of the Sea Crest Oceanfront Resort where lack’s beach services lifeguards were renting umbrellas and beach chairs. The beach service and city had a contract in which the company provides lifeguards in exchange for being able to rent out equipment. The fiancé of one of the family members drowned after getting caught in a rip current but no life guards responded. The suit claims that on September 30th, 2016 the United States Lifesaving Association wrote a letter to the city warning about ‘the dangers presented by combining lifesaving acts with commercial activities like renting beach chairs for money.’ The family claimed that the city or company never told them that the National Weather Service had issued a high alert for rip currents in the area.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces release of Maryland’s 2022 American Rescue Plan recovery report
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 70 years old
This past Saturday was the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; it opened on July 30, 1952. The bridge (also known locally as simply the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in Maryland. Crossing Chesapeake Bay, the bridge connects the state’s more rural Eastern Shore with the urban Western Shore. The original span’s length is 4.3 miles; at the time it opened it was the world’s longest continuous over-water steel structure. It was also the third-longest bridge in the world.
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
