Minneapolis, MN

'Creating positivity': Art gardens in Minnesota seek to change the narrative

By CNN
CBS 58
 2 days ago
cbs58.com

AM 1390 KRFO

Prankster Turns Minneapolis Fountain into Big Soapy Mess

A prankster in Minneapolis, Minnesota made a big soapy mess on Hennepin Ave. Thursday morning. I mean, I guess it helped clean up the street? Maybe?. I spotted the video from WCCO this morning on Facebook and I thought it had snowed for a second. Turns out, someone had decided it would be funny to pour soap into a fountain on Hennepin Ave. this morning and take off.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Let's get rid of 'Edmund Boulevard' and stop honoring a white supremacist

Edmund Boulevard is a scenic, tree-lined street that parallels the West River Parkway, separated from it by a spacious green median. Many of us cross Edmund each day as we make our way toward the parkway or to the river itself. While we no doubt appreciate the abundant natural beauty, and the fine homes that line the street, how many of us have actually pondered the origin of the boulevard’s name?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Hey Pretty" writer starts fundraising campaign to get more coloring books to Black girls

MINNEAPOLIS -- We love a good follow-up on WCCO Sunday Morning. Remember Maya Marchelle?A few years ago she heard a little girl being called a derogatory name. That inspired this Minneapolis social worker to want to make all girls feel pretty. Marchelle is a musician, a social worker, and a writer. She wrote a coloring book called "Hey Pretty!" with hope of lighting up the souls of little girls.After the WCCO report in June, Marchelle says viewers reached out to her, saying they want to help her cause. So, she's starting a fundraising campaign to get more of the books in the hands of little girls. For more information, check out her website. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11

Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
BLAINE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota woman sets record for world's longest fingernails

(FOX 9) - Everyone has something about them that makes them feel unique. But it doesn't take long to put a finger on what makes Diana Armstrong so special. "I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Armstrong says.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnehaha Falls

MINNEAPOLIS — Want a stark indication of just how dry our summer has been?. Images from our KARE in the Air drone show water spilling down Minnehaha Falls in southeast Minneapolis is more of a trickle than the usual rush, due to a significant drought impacting the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
southsidepride.com

Restaurant news, plus two mini-reviews

The long-vacant Viking Bar location on Riverside Avenue has finally attracted a new resident: TAMU Grill and Catering, with a Kenyan fusion menu. Owner George Ndege, aka Chef JoJo, was formerly known as both the host of KFAI’s African Rhythms and a caterer of African food, both of which he and his family will continue along with running the restaurant. With their grand opening in early July, TAMU(“delicious” in Swahili) will be open Wednesday through Sunday, serving food described as a fusion between (deep breath) Kenyan, West African, Indian, Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines. (Sounds great, actually. Watch this space, I may review it.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Graffiti Left Behind and Doors Broken at Pregnancy Resource Center in St. Paul

Following prior incidents of vandalism at another facility in St. Paul and to the office of a statewide organization that opposes abortion, the director of a pregnancy resource center in St. Paul discovered the building defaced on Monday. A rock may have been used to break the glass doors of...
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Community grieves, seeks answers

Grief fell heavy as family, friends and supporters gathered on the 900 block of 21st Ave. in the Seward neighborhood on July 16, 2022, two days after Minneapolis Police officers killed Andrew Tekle Sundberg while he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police went to the apartment building after a...
Minnesota Reformer

A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature

While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights.  “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators allege that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin’s border with Minnesota. The family of the victim who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
mprnews.org

Hiawatha Golf Course proposal divides Minneapolis residents

The proposed redesign of Hiawatha Golf Course is testing communities in Minneapolis and beyond. The course with historic ties to the Twin Cities Black community was built out of a marsh, and some say it should be smaller to cope with flooding problems. In response to major flooding in 2014,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

