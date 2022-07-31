Mika Rottenberg Mines the Banality and Allure of Spectacle

hyperallergic.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabh
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
kcrw.com
‘If I Go Will They Miss Me’ plays with harm and love in Watts
The definitive book on South LA’s storied Black horseback riding crew was penned by filmmaker and journalist Walter Thompson-Hernandez a few years ago. Now one of the Compton Cowboys is the star of his Sundance Award-winning short film. “If I Go Will They Miss Me” follows Big Ant and...
matadornetwork.com
The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles
Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
6 LA Starbucks stores now closed as company cites safety concerns
Six Los Angeles area Starbucks stores are now closed, with the coffee giant citing safety issues. The closures took on heightened significance because of an ongoing unionization effort at Starbucks' U.S. stores.
Eater
19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try
Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Headlines: Bengal Tiger Charges Into Taquería In Mexico; LAPD Footage Shows Cop Shooting Less-Than-Lethal Round at Downtown Punk Show
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study of over 36,000 adults finds that having just one alcoholic drink a day is linked with reductions...
ccnewspaper.com
LA Food Bowl presented by City National Bank Events, Night Market Sept. 23-25th- Preview, Tickets
LOS ANGELES TIMES FOOD BOWL PRESENTED BY CITY NATIONAL BANK RETURNS IN SEPTEMBER. The month long festival will celebrate L.A.’s top culinary talent, including special dining series in honor of The Times Restaurant of the Year and Gold Award winners. Food Bowl’s Night Market will return with three days...
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Eater
Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach
Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
kcrw.com
Cattle roping and R&B: Black rodeo draws sold-out LA crowd
A sold-out crowd cheers over 2Pac’s “California Love” as dozens of horses and riders parade in the ring at the Industry Hills Expo Center. Bulls, calves and broncos await their events just out of sight. This is the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, the only national Black rodeo...
lacar.com
Hot Wheels Legends Tour - El Segundo
The festive atmosphere is like the merging of the Oscars and the Indy 500 - okay, perhaps it’s a bit more subdued under the grey morning skies... But, nevertheless, this event never fails to bring out a diverse selection of custom machines battling for one of the most coveted prizes known to mankind, or at least among auto enthusiasts.
metalinjection
Watch: GULCH Played Their Final Show, Cops Cut The Power During The Last Song
Shortlived but legendary hardcore band Gulch played their final show ever at the Sound And Fury festival in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend. The whole show was captured by StayThicc including the power getting cut right at the end of the band's set. Because I guess when it's your time to go, you don't really have a say in it… and that includes final performances. The set ran as follows:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
citywatchla.com
One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition
I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
spectrumnews1.com
'Atheist Street Pirates' tracking, removing illegally posted religious signs
LOS ANGELES — Spearheaded by Atheists United Executive Director Evan Clark, the “street pirates” are a volunteer group that tracks (using public online reporting), investigates and removes illegally posted religious signs from public spaces in the Los Angeles area. The group has formed an alliance with the...
NBC Los Angeles
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
5 New L.A. Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Dining List
Sun's out, Angelenos out! After a few pandemic summers passed us by, we're happy to see a slew of new restaurants making their debut. As the season changes, crowds of tourists, business owners, chefs, and more are making their way to Los Angeles. From take-out and patio to food trucks and immersive experiences, our dining scene has transformed dramatically within two years. Now that many restrictions have officially been lifted, there are fresh new bites, sips, and spaces for foodies to experience. And we've rounded up the best ones serving up delicious grub and feel-good summer vibes. Scroll down for more details on the five hottest new L.A. restaurants you must try.
People
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
It was the late 1970s in Southern California. Seventeen-year-old Sheryl Kellison and her friend, Lisa, were driving around carefree in the Los Angeles suburb of Eagle Rock when a Chevy Impala with four men inside pulled up next to them. The men engaged the teens and offered to buy them...
nypressnews.com
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
Woman broke into L.A. home belonging to Why Don't We band member: report
A woman was arrested for breaking into a Los Angeles area home belonging to a member of the band, Why Don’t We, according to multiple reports.
Comments / 0