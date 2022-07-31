Here's What Elon Musk Said About The Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Proposal With Russia

they want us to release a world arms dealer. for a girl who thinks she Don t need to follow laws of country she visits. let her pay for her bad actions
medals or no medals..she broke the law in Russia. she also isn't keen on America. I say let her stay where she is so she can think long and hard about the America that gave her the freedom and opportunities that she doesn't get in other countries. she doesn't represent America..she represents Britney Greiner and only Britney Greiner!
She broke the law in their country and I didn’t think athletes were allowed drugs, she knew she was breaking the law this wasn’t her first time in Russia she got caught. She didn’t break the law in this country or she might not have been jailed, but she knowingly broke the law there and we should not worry about it. Bring the marine home and leave her there to serve whatever sentence she is given. You can’t go to another country and break their laws, no more than you can break a law in this country without being punished.
