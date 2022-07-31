ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Kinky Boots kicks off at the Erie Playhouse

By Julia Hazel
 2 days ago

A new theater performance kicked off this weekend at the Erie Playhouse.

This performance was known as “Kinky Boots.”

The play is based off of the movie inspired by true events about a man who took over the family business, in this case a shoe factory, and wanted to create a new spin on the business.

The performances began on Friday night and people showed up in their own make shift costumes ready to watch the cast perform for the first time.

One of the performers, Curtis Jones, said that being able to do this has been his dream.

“To be a part of that and to put my own spin on this character to finally put it on the stage has been very emotional and rewarding to me,” said Curtis Jones, Playing the Role of Lola.

The next performance will be on August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

